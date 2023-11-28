New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The central government has received Rs 3,636 crore from Indian Oil Corporation of India Ltd as a dividend tranche.

Also, it received received about Rs 23 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

Also Read | Swades, Jawan, Dunki – Has ‘Kushti Become Shah Rukh Khan’s Favourite Sport? Here’s Why We Feel So!.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 3636 crore and Rs 23 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd as dividend tranches," the secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Tuesday.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru Child Trafficking Racket Case: Gangs Targeted Poor Mothers Who Bore Babies To Sell Them For Lakhs, Reveals Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)