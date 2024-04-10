New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to enforce weekly stock disclosure of pulses by all stockholding entities.

According to a press release, the directive mandates the verification of pulses stocks in warehouses situated in major ports and pulses industry hubs, coupled with stringent action against entities found to be furnishing false information on the stock disclosure portal.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of State Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Departments to reinforce the implementation of this directive.

States and UTs were briefed on the necessity for heightened vigilance over the stock position and price trends of pulses to forestall hoarding and market manipulation, read the press release.

This proactive approach aims to maintain stability in pulse prices and ensure equitable access to these essential commodities for consumers across the nation.

Furthermore, the Ministry engaged with pulses importers associations and other industry representatives to address concerns pertaining to imports and stock disclosure. Industry players were urged to diligently declare their pulse stocks, including imported Yellow Peas, on a weekly basis, read the press release.

The stock disclosure portal has been revamped to include Yellow Peas and Big Chain Retailers, operational from April 15.

India's extension of duty-free imports of Yellow Peas until June 2024 aligns with efforts to stabilize pulse prices.

The monitoring of Yellow Peas imports and stocks of Tur, Urad, and Masur aims to ensure their smooth and continuous release into the market, bolstering overall pulse availability.

India's strategic interventions in pulse markets, including extended duty-free imports of Yellow Peas and stock limit revisions, reflect a concerted effort to prevent hoarding and maintain price stability.

These measures are pivotal in ensuring a steady supply of pulses, vital for meeting the nation's consumption needs. (ANI)

