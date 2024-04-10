Pune, April 10: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl and her boyfriend were arrested for the murder of her mother in Vadgaon Sheri, Pune. The duo allegedly killed the 45-year-old woman while she was asleep to cover up an unauthorised cash withdrawal, and then staged the scene to make it appear as if she had died from a fall in the bathroom.

Indian Express reported that the suspects, identified as Yoshita, a Class 12 dropout, and Yash Shitole, 23, a graduate of an Industrial Training Institute, rushed the victim, Mangal Sanjay Gokhale, to Sassoon General Hospital on April 1. They claimed that Gokhale had sustained a head injury from a fall in the bathroom. Pune Shocker: Condoms, Gutka and Other Things Allegedly Found in Samosas Served in Canteen of Reputed Company in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Senior Inspector Manisha Patil, in charge of the Chandannagar police station, stated that the autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a head injury, raising suspicions about the duo’s account. A thorough investigation was launched, during which several visits by Shitole to the residence and suspicious transactions totaling Rs 2 lakh from the mother’s account were uncovered. Pune Shocker: Woman Engineering Student Kidnapped, Murdered for Ransom in Ahmednagar; Friend Among Three Arrested.

Patil explained that Yoshita and Shitole had depleted the money they withdrew and were anxious about Gokhale discovering the transactions. “The pair devised a scheme to murder her. They silenced her with a scarf while she slept and then struck her with a hammer. They attempted to stage the incident as a result of an accidental fall. Both have been apprehended for murder and tampering with evidence,” Patil said.

