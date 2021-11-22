Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ab Consumer Banega Creator! CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021 Jury chose a talented mix of students, professionals and filmmakers as the well-deserving winners of the 4th edition of the first-of-its-kind film festival at the special jury meeting held at the iconic Bajaj Bhawan in Nariman Point, South Mumbai.

Post COVID-19, the response was overwhelming with 1,000 plus entries comprising endearing concepts that touched the heart, mind and soul. The participants included diverse sets of consumers from different walks of life and demographics from a 6-year-old child to 60-year-olds. The Jury emphasized the importance of concepts and effective communication as the primary criteria for selecting the winners.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi Declares War Against Cable Mafia, Punjab CM Fixes Monthly Cable TV Rate at Rs 100.

The Jury, which boasted of a wide range of eminent personalities included prominent names such as Justice B.N. Srikrishna, Prakash Jha, CA Nihar N Jambusaria (President ICAI), Dolly Thakore, Minhaz Merchant (Author and Publisher), Juhi Chaturvedi (Film Writer), Prof Vishwanath Sabale (Dean Sir J J School of Art) and Avinash Kaul (CEO Network 18-Broadcast, MD -A+E Networks TV18). The Jury meet was conducted in presence of eminent CFBP Board members - Swapnil Kothari - President CFBP and Shekhar Bajaj - Founder member CFBP and MD of Bajaj Electricals. This year the festival is supported by Smt. Rajashree Birla and Anand Mahindra and chaired by Kiren Shrivastav (Chairperson - CFBP Consumer Film Festival).

Minhaz Merchant, noted author and publisher, said, "It was a pleasure being part of the CFBP Consumer Film Festival jury. The talent shown by the participants was outstanding. The jury meet was organised to perfection."

Also Read | Hyun Bin-Son Ye jin, Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young: Five Kdrama Kisses That Are Just Too Hot To Handle (Watch Videos).

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network 18-Broadcast, said, "Am impressed with the display of Talent and the growth that the CFBP Consumer Film Festival has had over the years in continuing with its stellar legacy. The process was well thought through and made the jury's job much easier. Wishing the team super success in carrying the illustrious legacy forward and making the awards bigger and bigger every year."

Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, conveyed, "CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021 has emerged as bigger and better than ever before. The pandemic has given the entrants much quality time to reflect and introspect on life and various topics. This year, the quality and quantity of entries is reassuring and the Jury had a tough time choosing the winners who are amongst the most creative."

The Jury was from different fields - Filmmaking to Finance to Art to Legal to Media to Creative - and deliberated upon the entries received. It was a long and tiring screening process and the Jury was given the top entries in each category to decide the final winners post the first stage of shortlisting.

The Finalists were given points based on their creativity, originality and effectiveness of the concept in getting the message across.

Winners will be applauded and awarded at a grand award function culminating on 2nd December 2021 at Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai, with stalwarts from different sections of society gracing the occasion. The winner in all categories will be awarded a Cash Prize along with a Trophy and Certificate from the Chief Guest at the function.

The Council For Fair Business Practices (CFBP) has initiated Consumer Film Festival - now in its fourth year - comprising categories such as Short Film Competition, Poster/Painting, Competition and Slogan Writing Contest on interesting topics like Women Empowerment, Mera Haq, My Rights, Fair Business Practices and Learnings from Lockdown.

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry like J. R. D. Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, F.T. Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S.P. Godrej, J.N. Guzder and Keshab Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business & industry to regulate itself.

This year's festival is supported by corporates like Phillip Capital, Godrej, Kotak, LIC, Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Rise and Bank of Baroda among others.

Further details on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival are available on the website www.consumerfilmfestival.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)