There is something very surreal about Kdramas. If they aren't thought-provoking bold, and brutal, they are warm and fuzzy. It's the latter kinds that has us all in a perennial puppy mode. We don't know how they do it. Everybody looks genuinely in love with each other in the romantic comedy varieties. Thankfully, in last two years, the usual mundane trope of chaebol hero and poor heroine is fading away and is replaced by relatable themes. What makes these romantic dramas crazily addictive are the romantic scenes and those steamy kisses. It is just unbelievable how good they are with kisses. Sometimes it just takes a toll on our single hearts but we just can't take our eyes off. So today, we decided to share with you five kisses from kdramas that melts our hearts every time we watch them. Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox

Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young in Healeraa

This man Ji Chang Wook is a kissing god! Blame him if you feel fuzzy feelings in weird places after watching this breathtakingly (literally) hot kiss scene from Healer. And then there in Park Min-Young, this girl manages to have a sizzling chemistry with any and every actor he works with.

P.S. This show has some of the best kisses by this actor.

Ha Seok Jin and jeon So-Min in 1% of something

Yet another Kdrama actor who can kill someone with his kiss scenes. This particular sequence will rise up temps.

Lee Min-Ki and Jung So-Min in Because This Is My First Life

It is always special when you have your first real kiss where you mean it. Such a hot kiss then just becomes inevitable. Kdramas does make a big deal about the first kiss and we like it!

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo in W- Two Worlds

A jailhouse kiss and that too so hot...DAMN!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin in Crash Landing On You

The kiss of possession is fierce...that's what Hyun Bin does here. A shy and reticent soldier finally gives in to his feelings for a girl who is forbidden. Sigh! Crash Landing on You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Confirm They are Dating!

There are a lot more and this deserves another series. We will definitely get more for you. But for now, those who are single, we are sorry! and those who have a special someone, time for a Kdrama kiss!

