Business News | Chandigarh University (CU) Online Strengthens Industry-Academia Connect at 'City Connect - Bengaluru Edition'

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Chandigarh University (CU) Online successfully hosted the City Connect - Bengaluru Edition at Sarovar Portico, Koramangala, bringing together students, alumni, and industry leaders to learn, network, and grow. The event reflected CU Online's continued commitment to empowering learners to Move Up in an evolving skill-driven economy.

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The event commenced with two significant launches that underscore CU Online's focus on future-ready education. The collaboration between CU Online and Internshala was formally unveiled by Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam and Rachita Chanana, Placement Lead at Internshala. This partnership aims to enhance career readiness by providing learners with access to industry-relevant opportunities and practical exposure.

Further strengthening its industry-aligned offerings, CU Online also launched its MCA program in collaboration with Microsoft. The program was introduced by Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam along with Joel Ganesan, marking a step forward in integrating cutting-edge technology learning into higher education.

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Adding to the milestone moments, over 50+ CU Online learners were awarded the Harvard ManageMentor Certificate by industry leaders, recognizing their commitment to continuous upskilling and professional growth.

The event then moved into a high-powered roundtable discussion on "The Skill Economy: Redefining Higher Education in India," featuring distinguished speakers including Rachita Chanana (Placement Lead, Internshala), Krishnan Ravindran (Director, PwC), Dileesh K V (Director - Business Excellence, KPMG), and Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam (Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University). The session was moderated by Joel Ganesan of Microsoft. The discussion explored key themes such as evolving expectations from graduates, the growing role of online education in breaking access barriers, and the importance of continuous learning in staying relevant in today's workforce.

The presence of Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Director, CDOE, further reinforced CU Online's academic leadership and commitment to driving meaningful industry-academia engagement.

Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, said, "City Connect Bengaluru is a testament to how higher education must continuously evolve alongside industry. Today, learning goes beyond degrees--it is about enabling learners to stay relevant, adaptable, and future-ready. Through collaborations with organizations like Internshala and Microsoft, we are creating pathways that empower our students to truly move up in their careers."

The event also featured a keynote address, learner success stories, a networking masterclass, and a felicitation ceremony, making it a holistic and engaging experience for attendees. Alumni testimonials further highlighted the impact of CU Online's flexible and career-focused learning ecosystem.

Concluding the event, CU Online reiterated its commitment to expanding such initiatives across key cities, fostering deeper industry connections, and enabling learners to unlock new opportunities in India's rapidly evolving skill economy.

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