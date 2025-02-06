PNN

New Delhi [India], February 6: Indian Beverage Association (IBA), India's national apex body for the non-alcoholic beverage industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dharmendra Singh Gangwar, IAS (Retd.), as the new Secretary General. With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years, Dr. Gangwar has held key leadership positions in public administration, policy formulation, and governance across the Government of India, state government, and public sector enterprises.

Dr. Gangwar's appointment comes following the completion of the tenure of J. P. Meena, who served as Secretary General of IBA for four years. Under his leadership, IBA strengthened its role as the key industry representative, driving policy advocacy and fostering industry growth. His tenure was marked by impactful initiatives that contributed to the organisation's expansion and strengthened engagement with stakeholders.

A retired Secretary to the Government of India, Dr. Gangwar, from the 1988 batch of the Bihar cadre, has held key positions across multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Ministry of Rural Development. His vast experience in public finance management, industrial promotion, and development administration will be instrumental in driving the mission of IBA forward.

Speaking on the appointment, S.R. Goenka, Chairman, Indian Beverage Association, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gangwar to IBA. The Indian non-alcoholic beverage Industry is at an inflection point at the moment and we have an opportunity to strategically steer it towards growth. Dr. Gangwar's extensive leadership experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of policy implementation will be invaluable in strengthening the representation of the industry."

Dr. Gangwar's tenure in the Government of India has been marked by significant contributions, including his role in managing the financial aspects of India's COVID-19 response, the successful execution of World Food India, and the enhancement of public service delivery mechanisms in Bihar. His expertise in infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, and corporate governance will provide strong leadership to the Indian Beverage Association.

Regarding his new role, Dr. Gangwar said, "I am honoured to take on this role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Beverage Association. The non-alcoholic beverage industry plays a crucial role in India's economy and it has the potential to make India a global beverage processing hub. I look forward to working with all stakeholders in achieving steady growth of the industry through policy advocacy, innovation and collaboration."

Dr. Gangwar holds an MBBS degree (Gold Medalist) from King George's Medical College, Lucknow, and has undergone management training at prestigious institutions such as Harvard Kennedy School, Duke University, and IIM Ahmedabad.

About Indian Beverage Association (IBA)

Founded in 2010, the Indian Beverage Association is the national apex Industry organization in India that acts as a common voice for the non-alcoholic beverage industry. It plays a significant role in the growth of this sector, a sector that drives the economy by providing employment opportunities and driving income growth. The Association serves as an inter-face between the Industry, government and the public, besides providing a unified and focused viewpoint in respect of legislative, regulatory and policy matters. It also serves as a platform to share and exchange knowledge and information on industry best practices.

