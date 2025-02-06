New Delhi, February 6: Smartphone vision syndrome, also referred as digital eye strain is becoming an issue as people spend more time on their screens. Smartphone vision syndrome affects millions of people worldwide and causes discomfort and eye problems. The digital eye strain is linked to screen exposure to blue light for a long time, and its symptoms can range from headaches to blurred vision.

The blue light emitted by smartphones and reduced blinking contributes to the problem. Spending extended periods focusing on smartphone screens can fatigue eye muscles and may lead to various vision-related issues. On average, people around the world spend around 6 hours and 40 minutes looking at screens each day. How To Speed Up Your Smartphone? Check Key Tips To Increase Performance of Your Mobile Phone Running on Android or iOS.

The daily screen time has gone up by more than 30 minutes compared to 2013. For Gen Z, the average screen time is even higher, which is around 9 hours each day. The increase in screen time shows how much we rely on devices for entertainment, communication, and work in our daily lives.

Causes of Smartphone Vision Syndrome

Smartphone Vision Syndrome can occur due to factors like exposure to blue light, screen glare, and less blinking. Blue light has a short wavelength, which generates a lot of energy. Children may be more at risk because their eyes lack the blue light-filtering ability found in adults' eyes. Kids also tend to hold devices closer, which increases their exposure to high-energy blue light, and it could lead to vision issues. Additionally, screen glare may strain the eyes and lead to headaches, while blinking less may result in dry eyes and discomfort.

Symptoms of Smartphone Vision Syndrome

Eye fatigue

Eye strain

Dry or irritated eyes

Blurred vision

Headaches

Disrupted sleep patterns

Neck and shoulder pain

Treatment of Smartphone Vision Syndrome

Digital screen-related vision problems can often be managed through regular eye care and adjustments to screen usage. Some individuals who do not usually require glasses may benefit from prescription lenses designed specifically for digital screen use. Those who already wear glasses may need a different prescription for optimal screen viewing. Some users may have difficulties with eye focusing or coordination that cannot be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. In such cases, a vision therapy programme may be required for treatment. How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

How To Protect Your Eyes From Smartphone Vision Syndrome

Maintain a proper distance from the screen and avoid using smartphones in the dark. Adjust the screen brightness and contrast to reduce glare and eye strain. You can follow the 20-20-20 rule by taking a break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds and limiting screen time can also help to reduce strain on eyes.

