Business News | Cheistha Kochhar Foundation and Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences Sign MoU to Advance Behavioural Science-led Social Impact

NewsVoir

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 5: In a significant step towards fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and driving evidence-based social change, the Cheistha Kochhar Foundation and the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), O.P. Jindal Global University, formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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The MoU was signed by Dr. Pulkit Khanna, Dean, JIBS, and Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Founder, Cheistha Kochhar Foundation. This collaboration marks the beginning of a shared commitment to leveraging behavioural science for scalable social impact, leadership development and community engagement.

The partnership aims to bridge academic research with practical implementation by designing interventions that are evidence-based, context-sensitive and outcome-driven. By combining academic rigour with on-ground experience, both institutions seek to create meaningful frameworks that can address complex societal challenges and enable sustainable impact.

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Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, father of the Late Cheistha Kochhar, reflected on her vision and legacy, and emphasized the role of Nudge practice in shaping inclusive development pathways.

Gen. Kochhar remarked, "This partnership is deeply aligned with the vision of Late Cheistha Kochhar, who was among the early pioneers of Nudge Practice in India. By bringing together academic excellence and real-world application, we aim to design interventions that are not only evidence-based but also socially relevant and scalable. Through this collaboration with JIBS, we look forward to nurturing future leaders and translating nudge-based behavioural insights into meaningful impact on the ground."

Prashant Gautam, Cheistha's Husband, also highlighted the growing relevance of nudge theory and behavioural science as powerful tools for designing effective social interventions and influencing public policy outcomes.

Dr. Pulkit Khanna, Dean, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, expressed appreciation for the collaboration and noted that such partnerships play a vital role in strengthening the application of behavioural science for societal benefit. She conveyed confidence that the initiative would foster meaningful research, practical interventions and long-term impact across diverse communities.

The event brought together academia, practitioners and stakeholders for an engaging exchange of ideas, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in driving innovation and impact.

The program concluded with awards ceremony, including the presentation of Cheistha Kochhar Rolling Trophy to the winning participants from Christ University, NCR Delhi for their project "GreenCart Default," a behavioural intervention designed to make sustainable choices easier on quick e-commerce platforms.

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