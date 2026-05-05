Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Team Meets With Accident While Travelling to Ramoji Film City; 1 Crew Member Dies, Shooting Suspended

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A production vehicle belonging to the crew of actor Prabhas’s upcoming film, Fauzi, was involved in a fatal road accident on Tuesday (May 5) morning near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. One crew member was killed on the spot, and five others sustained serious injuries when the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a road median. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. ‘Fauzi’: Prabhas Shares First Poster of His Powerful Role in Upcoming Historical Drama (View Pic).

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred while the crew was traveling to a scheduled shoot location, reportedly near Ramoji Film City. According to preliminary reports, the production vehicle was carrying six members of the film’s unit when the driver lost control of the car.

The impact of the collision with the divider was severe, leading to the immediate death of one individual from the production department. Local residents and police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to assist in the rescue operation.

Police Investigation Underway

Local authorities have registered a case and initiated a formal investigation into the cause of the mishap. Police are currently looking into several factors, including the possibility of driver negligence, high speed, or a mechanical failure in the vehicle. CCTV footage from the highway and statements from witnesses are being collected to reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.

‘Fauzi’ Production Halted

In light of the tragedy, the shooting of Fauji has been temporarily suspended. The film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have expressed their deep condolences to the family of the deceased. Reports indicate that the production house is coordinating with the affected families to provide necessary financial support and assistance.

The news has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry (Tollywood), with many colleagues and fans of the actor expressing their grief on social media. Prabhas Departs for Italy Vacation: Filming for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel and ‘Spirit’ Temporarily Paused.

More About ‘Fauzi’

Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a highly anticipated period war drama. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside debutante Imanvi, with a supporting cast that includes veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada. The project is being mounted on a massive budget and has been filming extensively in and around Hyderabad over the past few weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).