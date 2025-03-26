New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NASSCOM, IESA and TIE Bangalore to boost the state's development and generate employment opportunities, according to an official release.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with top industrialists and business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Also Read | Character AI Parental Insights: AI Chatbot Platform Introduces Parental Supervision Tool To Improve Teen Safety.

Several major tech companies from Bengaluru, referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, have expressed interest in expanding their business in Chhattisgarh. Prominent companies from sectors such as engineering, textiles, electronics, IT/ITES, food processing, and green fuel presented investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore to invest in Chhattisgarh.

Major corporations such as BEML, NASSCOM, Gokaldas Exports, Britannia, TIE Bangalore, and the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce lauded Chhattisgarh's business-friendly policies and infrastructure support and submitted investment proposals during the Chhattisgarh Investors Meet held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 25th Roza of Ramzan on March 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The Chhattisgarh government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and TiE Bangalore

The agreement was signed to explore immense possibilities of the IT sector, start up, semiconductor industry in the state.

Several major companies have made significant investment commitments in Chhattisgarh. GPSR Arya Private Limited is set to invest Rs 1,350 crore in the CBG Green Fuel sector, promoting biogas and green energy production to drive a clean energy revolution in the state.

Klene Paks will invest Rs 500 crore in the textile industry, boosting manufacturing capacity and creating new employment opportunities. Britannia has committed Rs 200 crore to the food processing sector, a move that will benefit local farmers and small entrepreneurs.

Keynes Technology is making a Rs 1000 crore investment in IT/ITES, aiming to elevate Chhattisgarh's IT sector and generate large-scale employment.

Additionally, Gokaldas Exports and SRV Knit Tech Private Limited will invest Rs 100 crore each in the textile industry, further strengthening this sector within the state.

The Chief Minister said that with digital technology, Chhattisgarh is becoming a model state of good governance. The Chhattisgarh government has now eliminated the paperwork for investment, the CM said, adding that the NOC will be available in just one click, and the decision will also be made digitally.

The new industrial policy has made the investment process easy and transparent, the CM said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured investors of transparent and fast-track approval processes backed by industry-friendly policies. "Chhattisgarh offers immense opportunities for investors with its skilled workforce, rich resources, and strategic location. We are committed to creating a thriving industrial environment," Sai stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)