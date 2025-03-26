New Delhi, March 26: Character AI has introduced Parental Insights, a new tool designed to help parents understand their teen's activity on the platform. People visit Character.AI to create their own unique characters or to write interactive stories. The experience on Character.AI starts with LLM that drives the interactions between users and characters.

After lawsuits and criticism for allegedly failing to protect its underage users from potential harm, the AI chatbot platform is introducing a new feature to enhance parental supervision. The AI chatbot platform said, "We will continue to listen to teens, their parents, and leading teen safety organizations as we evolve our parental insights tool to most effectively meet our community’s needs." Character.AI and Google Face Lawsuit Following Teen’s Alleged Suicide Linked to AI Chatbot.

Character.AI has launched a new tool called Parental Insights to ensure the safety of teenagers using the platform. The feature will give parents and guardians valuable information about how much time their teens spend on Character.AI. Parents can better understand their children's online activities and which will help them to manage their screen time effectively.

How Character AI Parental Insights Feature Works

The new Parental Insights feature offers parents and guardians a summary of their teen's activity on the Character.AI platform. The tool will help to provide a clearer understanding of how users under the age of 18 interact with the service. The Character.AI Parental Insights provides parents with valuable information about their teen's activity on the platform. It includes a daily average of the time their teen spends on Character.AI on the web and mobile. Additionally, parents can see the top characters that their teen interacted with most frequently over the week. However, it does not include user's chat content. AI Chatbot Pushed Teen To Commit Suicide? Flordia Teenager Ends Life After Having Sexually Charged Conversations With Chatbot Pretending To Be GOT Character Daenerys Targaryen, Mother Sues Character.AI Platform.

The feature will also show detail about the amount of time spent with each character and it will help parents to gain insights into their teen's engagement patterns. The Parental Insights is expected to help parents to better understand their children's interactions and usage habits on the platform for a safer online experience.

