Beijing [China], June 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): Who is Zhang Jiuling? Why does his 1,000-year-old legacy still matter today? Zhang Jiuling was a politician and writer who beat the odds with his integrity and hard work back in the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

Zhang was a native of Shaoguan city in the historically isolated and underrepresented Lingnan area in southern China's Guangdong province. Although from humble beginnings, Zhang proved himself in the imperial examinations and soon became well known for his honest, incorruptible character in the imperial court. He didn't forget about those back home either, opening up pathways integrating Shaoguan and Lingnan with the rest of the kingdom.

Today, Zhang is still revered by many for his unmatched grace and literary talent. With just a simple walk through Shaoguan, one would soon notice just how influential Zhang has been on this city.

Zhang Jiuling is a household name here and many streets, libraries and local dishes are named in remembrance of his legacy.

To find out more about the story of Zhang Jiuling, American host Jack heads to Shaoguan in Guangdong. Jack visits many places on his journey to learn about this legendary figure, but what do a library, ancient road, bowl of noodles, and cartoon-style notebook all have to do with Zhang Jiuling? How is this man's legacy still very much alive in Shaoguan? And why is this legacy so important to the people here today?

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/gV1jcIFeEfA

