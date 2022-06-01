New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/ATK): Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the concepts of staycation and workation have gained traction. The subsequent lockdowns during the advent of Coronavirus led millenials to opt for working from a destination or simply relaxing in a hotel away from home, when the restrictions were lifted.

To add to this, some hotels are upgrading their concepts and coming up with different modifications to cater to customers better. Hotel Vaabi Saabi, a luxury hotel based in Gurugram, Haryana, has also come up with a fascinating cinema theme for an enhanced customer experience.

Hotel Vaabi Saabi is located in Sector 39, Near Medanta hospital Gurugram-122003 (Haryana) and can be booked for corporate meetings, workcations, staycations and other types of leisure holidays. A couple-friendly hotel, Vaabi Saabi provides international and continental cuisines for guests which is inclusive of Indian local dishes, Chinese themed menu, Italian food assortments, Thai Cuisine and Mughlai dishes.

Apart from hygienic and wide range of food cuisines, the hotel is rated highly on various hotel booking sites such as Agoda, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip for customer experience and amenities. It's enlarged banquet area suits corporates for office parties and other get togethers. Another rare aspect of the hotel is the conference room fully equipped with all the amenities for a complete corporate experience where high-level video conferencing and seminars can be arranged.

Such concepts are driving more and more visitors especially from cities such as Gurgaon which is prominently known for Cyberhubs and hundreds of corporate offices. Hotel Vaabi Saabi provides a fine blend of Indian culture along with Western comfort which makes it stand out amongst the other hotels.

The hints of Indianness can be found right from the food to the pieces of art displayed in the rooms. The hospitality of the hotel is rated highly and the rooms also do justice to the themes designed by the hotel. The rooms are spacious and have in place high quality video and audio instalments. Such arrangements can also be customised with prior consultation from the hotel.

Apart from regular rooms, Hotel Vaabi Saabi has in place Deluxe rooms, Banquet Hall, Business meeting rooms, Suite Rooms, and Couple rooms, designed for different tailored experiences. The amenities in Hotel Vaabi Saabi include high-speed and reliable network coverage area, Audio-Visual and other equipments such as presentation tools, projectors, quality stationery and professional organising services which can be customised. These amenities are provided in addition to the basic facilities and comfortable sitting areas.

The most sought after aspect of Hotel Vaabi Saabi is the affordability factor which is intact even with the additional facilities and cinema-themed style of the hotel. Apart from corporate meetings, Hotel Vaabi-Saabi is also suited for parties and special days for couples for which prior arrangements are done by the Hotel as per instructions.

More details can be found here - https://www.vaabisaabi.com/.

Queries can also be dropped at E-vaabisaabihotel@gmail.com or at

+91 - 836-818-9399 +91 - 995-876-1761

