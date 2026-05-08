Business News | City Center Mall, Guwahati Marks 7 Years as a Key Player in Northeast India's Retail Growth

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 8: Over the past seven years, as Guwahati has continued to grow and change, City Center Mall has gradually found its place within the city. What began as a new addition has, over time, become a space people return to, whether for a quick visit or to spend a little more time.

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As a result, it has evolved into a one-stop destination and a shared meeting point for people across the Northeast, bringing together shopping, dining, and social experiences.

Today, City Center Mall stands as the largest shopping center in Northeast India, a scale that has allowed it to consistently introduce new formats and experiences to the region. For many of these labels, this marked their entry into the region, opening up new possibilities for both businesses and consumers. Today, the mall houses over 150 stores, including 100+ brands introduced to Northeast India for the first time, underscoring Guwahati's growing retail significance.

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Yet, the story of the mall is not defined by brands alone. Its character has been shaped by the people who pass through it every day, and it is known to remain lively throughout. From festive occasions like Bihu and Durga Puja to a range of events such as boxing matches, anime fests, K-pop festivals, and kids' dance competitions, the space continues to stay active and engaging for a wide cross-section of the community.

Over time, it has naturally evolved into a meeting point for the city, where celebrations take form and even ordinary days feel a little more engaging.

Located in the heart of Guwahati, it has become an easy choice for both planned visits and spontaneous stops. In many ways, it functions as a modern-day town square, a space where people come together, connect, and spend time. Supported by consistent attention to upkeep, safety, and visitor comfort, it continues to feel both familiar and dependable.

As the city continues to move forward, City Center Mall has adapted with it. A refreshed mix of brands, a wider range of food experiences, and a growing focus on interactive formats reflect an ongoing effort to stay in tune with changing preferences. Seven years in, it stands as more than just a retail address, it has become part of how Guwahati shops, spends time, and connects.

Learn more - Northeast India's Largest Shopping mall - City Center

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