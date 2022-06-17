Left to Right - Muralidharan Venkatasubramanian, CPO and Co-founder, Shruti Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder and Srikar Yekollu, CTO and Co-founder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a first for the enterprise software industry, today Clari took a significant step forward in addressing the top priority in business: revenue.

Clari's new strategic framework, Revenue Collaboration and Governance, is purpose-built to allow executives to handle the increasing pressure of delivering on revenue, and to confidently answer the most important question in business: Are we going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue?

The acquisition of Wingman, a leader in conversation intelligence, gives Clari's category-leading Revenue Platform the unprecedented ability to analyze customer and employee conversations, extract valuable AI-driven insights, and reliably predict all revenue outcomes. Wingman goes beyond the limits of similar conversation intelligence tools by helping revenue-critical teams act in the moment when it matters.

"Revenue is a critical enterprise-wide process, without a strategic, unified platform. Until now," said Andy Byrne, Co-founder and CEO of Clari. "Clari is the first to go beyond departmental, siloed approaches that create endless breakdowns in the end-to-end revenue process. We're solving the most important problem in business-revenue leak, enabling revenue teams to achieve breakthroughs in revenue precision."

Revenue Leak Crisis

Addressing revenue leak is an increasing priority for global enterprises as they strive to secure their revenue streams and quickly reduce the negative impact of an economic slowdown.

Revenue leak (sales earned, but not realized) is the biggest "hiding in plain sight" problem in business - estimated by Boston Consulting Group to comprise over USD 2 trillion a year in missed revenue capture, sales waste, and lost enterprise value. On average, companies leak 14.9 per cent of their revenue, according to Clari data science teams. Clari Labs researchers identified over USD 26B in revenue leak occurring per year across some 550 customers prior to using a Revenue Platform, causing material drag on sales, growth, earnings, and company value.

Revenue Precision

In contrast, revenue precision is achieved when people, processes, and systems work seamlessly together. This allows for the full capture of revenue, predictably and repeatedly. Clari Labs researchers found that after just one year on Clari's Revenue Platform, companies captured an additional USD 9.6B in revenue that would have otherwise leaked.

Revenue Collaboration and Governance

Working closely with the world's most successful revenue leaders, Clari has developed and launched Revenue Collaboration and Governance, a strategic framework that brings together every revenue-critical employee in every department to collaborate on revenue, and governs every component of the revenue process for execution at scale. By managing revenue as an enterprise process instead of an individual or departmental function, companies are able to stop revenue leak, achieve revenue precision, and know with certainty if they're going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue.

NASDAQ Executive Event

Revenue leak is everywhere, hiding in plain sight, and destroying more than USD 2 trillion in economic value every year. The smartest strategy in tough economic times is to plug the leaks, and capture the revenue you've already earned.

To learn more about Revenue Collaboration and Governance - and how CEOs are navigating the economic downturn to protect revenue - register to attend a virtual conversation streamed live from Nasdaq on June 22.

Hosted by Jill Malandrino, Global Markets reporter and host of "TradeTalks" at Nasdaq, speakers will include Jennifer Morgan, Global Head of Portfolio Operations at Blackstone, and Andy Byrne, Co-founder and CEO of Clari.

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration and Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: revenue. Clari's Revenue Platform connects all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision.

Visit clari.com

