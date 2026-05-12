Business News | Clearclaim Advocates for Protecting and Streamlining the Recovery Process for Unclaimed Assets While Combating Rising Financial Frauds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: As fraud becomes increasingly prevalent, Clearclaim raises awareness and safe procedures to recover shares and dividends.In India, where the number of financial frauds associated with unclaimed shares and dividends is on the rise, industry experts are voicing concerns about the risks individuals face in trying to recover their lost financial assets. Recognising this emerging challenge, Shrikant Pandore, the Co-Founder and CEO of Clearclaim Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is pushing for a safe, transparent and directed asset recovery process.

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Unclaimed financial assets can include dormant investments, unpaid dividends, and physical share certificates and come with complex regulatory procedures. This complexity, coupled with a lack of awareness, has made individuals so easy prey for fraudulent intermediaries who assure them of quick recovery.

Many individuals don't realize that they are not aware of the proper channels or procedures to go through to retrieve their assets, and that's where fraudulent agents can take advantage of them by taking advantage of them with high fees or even utilizing sensitive documents." said Pandore. We want to make sure that people can have a secure, compliant and trusted path to getting what is theirs."

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Clearclaim has been keen to make a difference here and is working hard to connect the dots, using its expertise alongside structured processes that reduce risk and ensure compliance. It helps clients through the process with institutions like banks, Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), insurance companies and other regulatory authorities ensuring that each claim is dealt with with due diligence and transparency.

One of the important elements of Clearclaim's process is the desire to verify and document from start to finish the recovery process. The company has a well-defined process to avoid frauds and protect the interests of the client, such as the identification of unclaimed assets, conversion of physical shares to demat form, and processing dividend claims.

Clearclaim also works to raise awareness of financial fraud risks with unclaimed assets. The company regularly informs people about some of the red flags, including unsolicited calls, the promise of immediate recovery, and upfront payment for services without proper records.

This customer-centric strategy has contributed to Clearclaim's success in establishing trust in a niche market where trust plays a crucial role. By June of 2025, the company has been able to recover assets worth more than ₹100 crore, with over 1,000 clients from across India and a total of over 2,500 claims filed.

Pandore understands that in order to grow a business, it is important to not only combat fraud risks but also to prevent individuals and families from losing out on their finances. He also said it wouldn't have to be the price of security or peace of mind. "We want it to be efficient, but safe and reliable as well.

With future focus, Clearclaim intends to expand its awareness activities, engage with financial institutions and harness technology to increase transparency from the asset recovery value chain. Through them, the company seeks to become a cornerstone in protecting individuals from fraud and enabling them to recover their due monetary entitlements. For more information please visit www.clearclaim.in

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