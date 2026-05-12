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The business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues tonight as Gujarat Titans (GT) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad. With both teams currently positioned in the top half of the points table, this fixture is expected to be a decisive factor in determining the final playoff line-up. You Can Follow Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May, the match will commence at 19:30 IST, following the toss at 19:00 IST. As fans look to follow the action from around the world, several digital and linear platforms are providing comprehensive coverage of the event.

GT vs SRH Live Streaming and Digital Platforms in India

In India, the exclusive digital rights for IPL 2026 are held by the unified JioHotstar platform, following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Unlike previous seasons where streaming was provided free of charge, viewers now require a subscription to access live matches. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs SRH IPL 2026.

Streaming is available via the JioHotstar app and website (jiostar.com). The platform offers various tiers, including a mobile-only plan starting at ₹79 per month and a "Super" plan for multi-device access at ₹149 per month. Users with specific Jio, Airtel, or Vi telecom recharges may already have bundled access to the service as part of their mobile plans.

IPL 2026 Television Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network remains the official television broadcaster for the tournament in India. Fans can watch the GT vs SRH clash live across several channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For those with 4K-enabled hardware, a dedicated Star Sports 4K channel is also available on select DTH platforms, offering a higher-resolution viewing experience. The television broadcast typically includes extensive pre-match and post-match analysis featuring former international cricketers.

Tonight’s encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium features two of the most consistent performers of the 2026 season. Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured 14 points from their 11 matches, making this a direct battle for the second spot on the leaderboard.

While Gujarat Titans rely on the leadership of Shubman Gill and the bowling expertise of Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gained momentum through an explosive batting order led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. With the surface in Ahmedabad historically favouring the chasing side under lights, the toss is expected to play a significant role in the game’s outcome.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).