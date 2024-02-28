BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 28: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, celebrated the outstanding growth of its B2B Business in 2023 with the second edition of its marquee event - Cleartrip Agentbox 2.0 Achievers' Night. This event, hosted at Crowne Plaza in Noida, saw the presence of senior leadership from Cleartrip - Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip and Prahlad Krishnamurthi, CBO, Cleartrip and notable dignitaries from the Saudi Tourism Authority, including the President of APAC markets, Alhasan Aldabbagh.

Attended by approximately 400 travel agents from across the country, the Cleartrip Agentbox 2.0 Achievers' Night served as a platform to celebrate the remarkable growth of Cleartrip's agency business, which witnessed a staggering 4x growth in 2023 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the number of agents partnering with Cleartrip has seen a substantial 40 per cent rise.

During the celebration, Sukesh Shetty, Head of B2B Business at Cleartrip, stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate our extraordinary community of travel agents, who are integral to our B2B business. The Cleartrip Agentbox 2.0 Achievers' Night serves as both a celebration and an expression of gratitude for the unwavering support of our valued travel agents. I am pleased to announce the rollout of new innovations on the Agentbox 2.0 platform, which will see a greater focus on hotels and holiday packages. I look forward to another year of success and collaboration with our partners, and a new chapter of B2B growth."

Agentbox 2.0 continues to assert itself as the fastest-adapting tool in the agency network, providing a seamless booking experience for agents. It is a one-stop solution for travel agents, which enables seamless bookings across an inventory of 100+ airlines & 5L+ hotels. Its multi-supplier model ensures that the agents receive the best market fares. The user-friendly design and 24x7 support centre ensure an easy booking experience for agents.

