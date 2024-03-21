VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: SOY Asset Management and YGR in partnership with OKAS, yet again orchestrated a spectacular Club Cricket League for Club 125 tenants, held from 13th to 15th March 2024. This thrilling event, co-sponsored by Decathlon, brought together all the cricket enthusiasts of the Club community for an unforgettable sporting extravaganza.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from renowned companies such as Sunsource Energy, Religare Broking Ltd, Dataflow, Vindhya Telelinks, Techmatrix Consulting, Healthcare at Home and Rategain.

The grand finale held on the 15th saw Team Rategain clinching victory, lifting the trophy presented by Director of Techmatrix IT Consulting Private Limited, Shiv Kumar Sharma. Team Techmatrix secured the first runner-up position, receiving their trophy from Vinod Sharma, AVP-Human Resources at Vindhya Telelinks Limited. In recognition of his outstanding performance throughout the league, Durgesh Singh from Team Rategain was crowned the "Man of the Series". He was presented the award by Leena Sengupta, COO-SOY along with a cash prize from Decathlon.

The event exemplified the commitment of Club 125 to reimagine the office experience and provide a vibrant work environment for its esteemed tenants and their employees. SOY's office platform in partnership with OKAS consistently organizes tournaments, activities, workshops, and daily yoga sessions, aiming to create a conducive and enriching work environment within its buildings. By nurturing various clubs and promoting the overall well-being of the Club community, they ensure that all the employees of their tenants experience a "Great Place To Work ".

