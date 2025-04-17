VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 17: This May, Gurgaon's youngest explorers and their families will be treated to a vibrant, music-filled experience as internationally celebrated children's performer Patty Shukla arrives at Club Loka for a three-day interactive event from May 2-3.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: When is Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

Patty Shukla is a global name in early childhood entertainment and education, renowned for her high-energy, movement-based songs that promote learning through rhythm and play. With millions of followers across platforms and a reputation for engaging children in joyful, purposeful activity, her visit marks a milestone for both fans and families in the region.

This special appearance is part of Club Loka's ongoing mission to bring the best of international childhood specialists to India, offering unique opportunities for children and caregivers to engage with world-class talent in immersive, hands-on ways.

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

"At Club Loka, we believe that learning should feel like wonder--and experiences like Patty's are exactly that," said Shaistha Pattiarimal, Head of Learning Experience at Club Loka. "Her approach to music and movement deeply aligns with our philosophy: to nurture growth through joy, curiosity, and connection. We're thrilled to bring her energy and expertise to our community."

Club Loka has quickly become a hub for mindful, experiential learning--carefully curating programs that balance creativity, exploration, and intentional play. By inviting leaders like Patty Shukla, the Club is transforming how families in Gurgaon engage with early learning, right from the earliest years.

Patty's visit will include a series of live performances filled with singing, dancing, and interactive storytelling--creating space for children to move, express, and connect, while parents witness how learning and fun can truly go hand in hand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)