The introduction of technology has somewhat eased the pressure on umpires in cricket. However, this reliance on technology can lead to standards dropping, which has been the case in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as highlighted by a fan on social media. Mitchell Starc's no-ball during the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match has been a point of debate, where, upon the bowler's back foot touching the return crease, the umpire called his delivery illegal, and rightly so. But, during MI vs KKR IPL 2025 at Mumbai, Vignesh Puthur escaped both the on-field and the TV umpire, on multiple occasions, for having been called for a no-ball twice on successive deliveries for overstepping the return crease. Did Mitchell Starc Bowl A No-Ball in Super Over or Not? Fans Divided After Pacer’s’ No-Ball’ in DC vs RR IPL 2025, Here’s What Rule Says.

Fan Highlights Umpiring Discrepancies

Mitchell Starc's backfoot no-ball is a good opportunity for me to show the no-balls that Vignesh Puthur bowled on consecutive deliveries in one of the games. This should answer those who were seeking a proof. https://t.co/vrv8TfZIUj pic.twitter.com/7Emr3Rc42A — Jeet (Men's Cricket) (@Jeetv27) April 16, 2025

As explained by the fan, Puthur's uncalled no-ball came on the final two deliveries of the 14th over of the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match at Wankhede, which went undetected by match officials, despite the bowler's back foot crossing the return crease on both occasions.

Vignesh Puthur's No-Ball Goes Undetected

I can't post the videos because of copyright. But the balls were 14.5 & 14.6 vs. KKR for those who think the screenshots are edited. Posting a GIF here, where I see some part of the foot touching the crease on the first point of contact (freezed on it). pic.twitter.com/qwspzlhXYW — Jeet (Men's Cricket) (@Jeetv27) April 16, 2025

In comparison, Starc's no-ball call on the fourth ball of the Super Over between DC and RR IPL 2025 match was marginal, with the pacer's back foot touching the line. The MCC clearly states that the back foot of the bowler should not touch the return crease during his bowling stride for the ball to be deemed a fair delivery, and not called a no-ball. Vignesh Puthur Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Mumbai Indians' 24-Year-Old Spinner in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 has seen several innovations introduced as modes of helping umpires make decisions, but it has also left room for errors to creep in, which makes the overall standard of the competition fall.

