Just a few days after the exciting F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One fans will be treated to yet another race, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between April 18 and April 20. The Saudi F1 Arabian Grand Prix 2025 will witness a fight between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris intensify, with the former just three points ahead of the former in the Drivers' Standings. F1 Saudi Arabia GP 2025 will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is a relatively new circuit, having made its debut in 2021, and is one of the five night races in the F1 calendar. F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Cruises to Victory at Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 defending champion Max Verstappen has the most wins at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, winning the races in 2022 and 2024, while Red Bull has the most Constructors' victories (2022,2023, and 2024). This sets up a comeback for Verstappen and Red Bull in the 2025 edition of the Saudi Arabian GP, where Piastri, Norris, and McLaren Mercedes have built up quite a lead in standings. Inaugural winner Lewis Hamilton, who had his best finish with Ferrari at the Bahrain Grand Prix, will want to rekindle his 2021 form, and clinch his first win of the season. Fans wondering when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying will take place can scroll below.

When is F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on April 19 after practice 3 and will be shown in India at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Saudi Arabian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. Max Verstappen Wins Japanese GP 2025, Defending Champion Becomes First F1 Driver To Clinch Four Consecutive Victories At Suzuka.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 main race will take place on April 20, while Practice 1 and 2 will happen on April 18. As always, Practice 3 will start hours before Qualifying on April 19.

