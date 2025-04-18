BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 18: London-based technology company Nothing has announced today that CMF Phone 2 Pro will set a new benchmark in the budget smartphone segment with a best-in-segment triple-camera system and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO chipset, a compact powerhouse that meets one's daily entertainment needs.

One of the standout upgrades in the CMF Phone 2 Pro is its camera system, which includes a powerful 50MP telephoto lens, a high-performance main sensor, and an ultra-wide camera. The CMF Phone 2 Pro's telephoto camera comes with a 2x optical zoom - a first in the segment to deliver high-quality magnification with preserved detail and sharpness.

Furthermore, the CMF Phone 2 Pro boasts a 50MP Main camera with a 1/1.57" sensor - the largest in the segment. Lastly, the triple camera system is completed only by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.5° field of view.

On the performance front, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO chipset will provide upgraded pro-performance with a 10% faster CPU, up to 5% graphics improvement as compared to CMF Phone 1. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO has a 6th-generation NPU with up to 4.8 TOPS AI computing power*. Additionally, it will also boast the segment's best gaming experience with 120 FPS on BGMI, +53% network boost and 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.

CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled on 28 April 2025. Those interested in staying updated about the launch can sign up at https://bit.ly/3Rmyxsu.

*compared to CMF Phone 1

