Kanpur, April 18: A wedding journey turned into a near-tragedy in Jhansi's Sakrar area after GPS navigation led a car onto an unguarded railway track, where it was hit by the high-speed Bundelkhand Express.

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred near Magarpur railway station. Three youths travelling to Lalitpur were relying on GPS for directions when their car got stuck in the ballast at an unmarked railway crossing. Despite frantic efforts, they were unable to move the vehicle. Google Maps Error Leads to Fatal Accident in Greater Noida: Man Dies As Car Plunges Into 30-Feet-Deep Drain Following Google Maps, Police Deploy Crane To Pull Out Drowned Vehicle (Watch Video).

GPS Error Leads to Accident in Jhansi

The trio narrowly escaped by jumping out moments before the speeding train collided with the car, which was reduced to mangled metal. Although the Bundelkhand Express came to a halt shortly after impact, the train did not derail. There was no gate or signage at the crossing, raising concerns about safety infrastructure. According to railway PRO Manoj Kumar Singh, the vehicle owner has been identified via the number plate and will face action under the Railway Act.

This incident echoes similar GPS-related mishaps in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2024, a car plunged into a dry canal in Bareilly after faulty GPS directions, and in March, a station master in Greater Noida died after driving into a 30-foot-deep drain. Bareilly Accident: GPS Error Leads to Car Plunging from Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead.

Locals and commuters, including delivery agent Saurav, have raised concerns about inaccurate GPS guidance and poorly marked routes, which have led to an increase in such accidents.

