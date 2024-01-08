Business News | Coal Ministry Aims 186.63 Million Tonnes Exclusively from Commercial, Captive Mines 2024-25

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal aims to produce 186.63 million tonnes of coal exclusively from captive or commercial coal mines during the financial year 2024-25 which starts this April.

Production will be further stepped up to 225.69 million tonnes during 2025-26 and as per the present plans of the Ministry, the production target from such mines will be touching 383.56 million tonnes by the financial year 2029-30.

As per the latest figures till December 31, 2023, maintained by the Ministry, 50 captive or commercial coal mines are under production, out of which 32 mines are allocated to the power sector, 11 to the non-regulated sector and seven mines are allocated for the sale of coal.

Within three and half years after the commencement of the commercial coal mines auction in 2020, six mines with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 14.87 million tonnes have already started production.

In December 2023, the total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was 14.04 million tonnes, up by 38 per cent from 10.14 million tonnes in the same month of the previous year.

Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks attained remarkable growth during the period April- December 2023.

The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines during the period April-December 2023 stood at 98 million tonne.

The Ministry of Coal is committed to maintaining this momentum, striving to achieve ambitious production and dispatch targets. By securing a steady supply of coal, the Ministry aims to safeguard India's energy future and fuel economic growth further.

M Nagaraju, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of "producing and expected to produce" captive and commercial coal mines last week.

During the meeting, he appreciated the efforts of all the allottees for the commendable increase in coal production and advised them to put in further efforts to achieve the committed coal production targets for