New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Coal production in India surged by 36.23 per cent year-on-year to 33.94 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of May 2022 as compared to 24.91 MT recorded in the same period last year, the government data showed on Tuesday.

Total coal dispatch upto 15th May 2022 rose by 15.87 per cent year-on-year to 37.18 MT.

Total coal despatches (including non CIL coal producing units) have been to the tune of 71.77 MT for the entire month of April 2022 registering a growth of 9.39 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The total coal production in the country has increased to 67 MT in April 2022 registering a growth of 29.80 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in the month of April 2022, a growth of 27.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Upto 15th May 2022, CIL production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44 per cent over production of 19.60 MT during the same period last year. The total dispatches of coal from CIL have gone up to 57.50 MT in April 2022 from 54.23 MT in April 2021 indicating an increase of 6.03 per cent.

As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non CIL production) to power have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91 per cent.

"The Ministry of Coal is continuing all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors," the statement said. (ANI)

