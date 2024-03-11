New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has released data indicating a remarkable growth in employment opportunities within India's coal sector over the past decade.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, the sector has not only significantly contributed to meeting the nation's energy demands but has also emerged as a major source of employment, particularly in coal-rich regions across the country.

As of March 6, India's coal production has soared to an impressive 900 million metric tons (MT), with projections suggesting a milestone achievement of over 1 billion tons in the current financial year.

This surge in production underscores the vital role played by the coal sector in the nation's infrastructure development and economic growth, read the press release.

The coal-producing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the Government of India, notably Coal India Limited (including subsidiaries) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited, have emerged as key contributors to employment generation.

Collectively, these PSUs employ a workforce of 369,053 individuals, including 128,236 contractual workers.

Additionally, the sector supports approximately 3.1 lakh pensioners, highlighting its significant impact on livelihoods and social welfare, read the press release.

In recent years, Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries have embarked on extensive recruitment drives, adding 59,681 personnel to their workforce from 2014 until February 2024.

Similarly, NLC India Limited has recruited 4,265 individuals during the same period, showcasing a commitment to augmenting employment opportunities.

The ongoing financial year has witnessed a further uptick in recruitment efforts, with Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries hiring 5,711 individuals under the Mission Mode Recruitment initiative, read the press release.

Concurrently, NLC India Limited has recruited 661 personnel during the same period, indicating a proactive approach to address employment needs.

The surge in coal mining activities, driven by escalating demand, is expected to sustain employment growth in the coming years.

Apart from providing direct employment opportunities, mining activities also generate significant indirect employment, contributing to socio-economic development across the nation, read the press release.

As the coal sector continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and transforming the lives of thousands through sustainable livelihoods.

The Ministry of Coal envisions further initiatives to capitalize on the sector's potential for employment generation while ensuring environmental sustainability and social welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)