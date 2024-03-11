Ghaziabad, March 11: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly killing another man following a dispute over money for a sexual relationship. Identified as Jai Kishan, the accused was taken into custody from his residence in Vijay Nagar following an investigation by the police. The incident occurred on February 17 when Kishan met the victim, Jai Kishore, outside a liquor store in Anand Vihar. Kishore purportedly demanded Rs 500 for a sexual relationship.

Subsequently, the two individuals proceeded to the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Kaushambi, where an argument ensued over the amount of money, as per a report by the Times of India. According to the police, Kishore threatened to disclose their interaction to his family if Kishan did not provide him with additional money beyond the agreed Rs 500. In a fit of rage, Kishan allegedly struck Kishore's face with a brick, resulting in his immediate death. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Class 9 Student in Shahjahanpur Gang-Raped by Six Youths for Two Years, Videos Posted Online.

According to the report, to avoid apprehension, Kishan concealed the body with sacks nearby and fled the scene. He remained indoors at his residence for several days following the incident. On February 23, a passerby alerted the authorities after discovering a mutilated body at the under-construction site in Kaushambi. Following an autopsy, which revealed the cause of death as severe head and facial injuries, police launched an investigation to identify the victim. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Dies After Being Administered 'Wrong' Injections in Mainpuri, Family Alleges Medical Negligence and Apathy (Disturbing Video).

Kishore's family was later contacted, and his son filed a complaint at Kaushambi police station. After a preliminary investigation, Kishan was traced and subsequently arrested from his home on the night of March 9. The accused, Jai Kishan, has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.

