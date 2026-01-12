PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 12: The original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy has arrived in India as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. This marks its return to India after twelve years, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. As the exclusive partner of the Trophy Tour, Coca-Cola continues its long-standing association with football by bringing one of the world's most iconic sporting symbols closer to Indian fans.

The Tour commenced with a FIFA Charter Landing, followed by the official unveiling of the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy at Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, Delhi. The unveiling was attended by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya; former Brazilian World Cup winning player, FIFA legend Gilberto D'Silva; sports historian and writer, Boria Majumdar; and leadership from Coca-Cola including Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia; Greishma Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia; and Devyani Rana, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, sports has emerged as a national priority. We firmly believe that sports is a powerful instrument for nurturing discipline, confidence, and character, particularly among our youth. The FIFA World Cup™[?] Trophy Tour resonates strongly with our aspiration to position India among the world's top five sporting nations by 2047. As India advances on its journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, sports will stand as a vital pillar of nation-building and youth empowerment."

Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, " Sport in India is entering a defining phase, marked by wider participation, stronger infrastructure, and growing global engagement. This progress has been enabled by sustained government-led initiatives that are strengthening access, facilities, and local engagement across the country. Our long-standing partnership with FIFA enables us to bring such landmark sporting moments closer to Indian consumers ."

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is built on one of the longest-standing partnerships in global sport, with Coca-Cola and FIFA collaborating for over 50 years. During its global journey, the Trophy will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations (countries) across 75 stops and over 150 tour days, offering fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football.

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy is made of 18 carat solid gold, weighing 6.175kg, created as a composition of two human figures holding the globe above them. The current design dates back to 1974.

The FIFA Trophy Tour underscores Coca-Cola's commitment to global sporting moments to celebrate the deep-rooted football culture present across the country.

Staying true to its community-first approach, Coca-Cola India has integrated its #MaidaanSaaf initiative into the Trophy Tour. With staffed recycling stations, trained volunteers and clear on-ground guidance, the initiative enables structured waste collection and segregation, supporting responsible waste management practices at large public events.

