Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 20: Coffee Island India, in partnership with Vita Nova, today announced the launch of its newest cafe in Gurugram at AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65. This marks the brand's second cafe in Gurugram and fourth location in India, following successful openings in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

Strategically located on Golf Course Extension Road, one of Gurugram's most premium and fast-evolving lifestyle corridors, the new cafe is surrounded by a vibrant ecosystem of upscale residences, tech parks, and emerging retail destinations. With this expansion, Coffee Island continues to deepen its presence in neighbourhoods where conscious living, community spirit, and quality experiences converge. More than just a coffee destination, the space is envisioned as a cultural and social hub where global sensibilities seamlessly blend with local rhythms.

Guests can explore a diverse menu featuring Global Single Estate Beans, proprietary blends, and innovative brews like the Prebiotic Overnight Brew, Islander Cold Coffee, The Long Pour, and the indulgent Java Chip Killer. In addition to its standout coffee program, the cafe offers a curated all-day food menu by the globally celebrated, Chef Arjyo Banerjee, featuring dishes such as the Mediterranean Quinoa Bliss Bowl, Roasted Tomato Basil Bocconcini Pide, Banoffee with Nolen Gur, and Custard-filled Croissants - all served in a warm and inviting setting that balances creativity with comfort.

Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO, Coffee Island, said, "Gurugram has been a cornerstone in our India journey, and launching our second cafe on the prestigious Golf Course Extension Road was a clear next step. This thriving, upwardly mobile neighborhood perfectly captures the spirit of our brand--refined yet approachable, contemporary yet community driven. This opening is not just about coffee; it's about creating meaningful moments, one neighborhood at a time. Bringing a taste of Europe to India, one cup at a time."

Pratyush Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova, added, "Coffee Island is not just about coffee, it's about fostering lifestyle experiences. Golf Course Extension Road is at the heart of Gurugram's high-street renaissance, and with AIPL Joy Central's dynamic mix of retail, food, and culture, this location aligns perfectly with our vision of shaping how modern India engages with the cafe format."

The brand also features a diverse range of retail products, including Cold Brews, Proffees (Protein Coffee), Iced Tea, Pour Overs, Ready to Eat and Craft Chocolates in its cafe with eco-conscious architecture to minimize environmental impact. With its growing global presence and purpose-driven mission, Coffee Island is not just brewing coffee, it's brewing change.

Following this launch Coffee Island now has four operational cafes across India. With a strong pipeline of upcoming locations in NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, Coffee Island is on track to open 250 cafes by 2029. In alliance with Vita Nova, the brand also plans to tap into neighbouring South Asian markets including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives.

Beyond great coffee, Coffee Island is deeply committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The company ensures that all coffee is procured from small and underpaid farmers under fair trade practices. It also upcycles all coffee waste into everyday products and uses biodegradable cups that can sprout into plants.

About Coffee Island

Founded 26 years ago in Patras Greece with a vision to conquer the coffee world, Coffee Island has grown into a global community of passionate people dedicated not only to coffee, but to every idea that makes our daily lives more enjoyable, sustainable, and of higher quality. It has been recognized as one of the top three coffee chains in Europe in the 'Europe's Best Coffee Shop Chain' category of the Allegra European Coffee Awards 2024, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Today, with over 450 stores across 50 regions and 92 cities in Greece--and more than 60 locations abroad (including Cyprus, London, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Canada, Egypt, Dubai, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, France, and India)--Coffee Island merges business growth with support for local communities.

Through its Direct Trade partnerships with coffee producers, the company processes 1,900 tons of coffee annually at its own facilities in Greece. Certified under ISO 22000 for its quality assurance and production techniques, Coffee Island guarantees exceptional coffee, high production capacity, and competitive prices. The company also invests heavily in knowledge and innovation, recognizing them as key drivers of success.

Two team members are SCAE Authorized Trainers who lead the continuous training and development of staff, while seven others hold Q-Grader certification from the Coffee Quality Institute, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence in every cup.

About Vita Nova

Vita Nova is a leading gourmet food and beverage company in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality at value to Indian consumers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715431/Coffee_Island_AIPL_Joy_Central.jpg

