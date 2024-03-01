Business News | Collins Launches the Wellbeing Series of Textbooks for Indian Schools

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 1: Collins, the education publishing division of HarperCollins, launched the Collins International Primary and Lower Secondary Wellbeing series in India. A flexible and easy-to-implement wellbeing series, it is designed to support teachers to equip learners with the tools they need to build their confidence and develop emotional resilience. The series includes nine student's books - one for each stage of primary and lower secondary (1-9) - and three teacher's guides - two primary teacher's guides (for stages 1-3 and 4-6) and one lower secondary teacher's guide (for stages 7-9) - available in print and digital format.

The student's books contain extracts specifically curated to support student wellbeing and equip them with a toolbox of strategies and key vocabulary to understand and discuss their wellbeing and mental health in a proactive and age-appropriate way. The teacher's guides include downloadable and editable lesson plans, worksheets and slides that suit the school's local context. These support teachers to confidently build learners' understanding about their wellbeing and mental health, being proactive in supporting their emotional health as well as intervening early with any concerns.

The Collins Wellbeing series is aligned to the vision of the Cambridge Wellbeing curriculum, which encourages learners to be active participants in the development of their own and others' wellbeing by reflecting on and understanding themselves, fostering positive relationships with others, and being safe and active participants in an ever-changing world. This series is endorsed by Cambridge International Education to support the curriculum frameworks (0034 and 0859) from 2023.

Rob Thompson, International Sales Director at Collins, said, "Wellbeing has been proven to be central to students' ability to exceed at school academically as well as providing them with the self-awareness and confidence to express themselves throughout life, and therefore we are extremely proud to have published this innovative course for schools around the world, but also particularly proud to have launched today in India."

The Collins Wellbeing catalogue can be downloaded from https://collins.in/international/

About Collins

Collins is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India this year, continuing its 200 years of legacy in publishing educational and informative books globally. Throughout this rich heritage it has maintained an impressive record in creating market-leading products across various sectors. As the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers and one of the fastest growing companies in the K12 segment in India, Collins continues to deliver up-to-date and engaging student resources and exceptional teacher support to help schools tackle new initiatives and utilise the latest technology. The Collins catalogue includes print and digital resources catering to CBSE, ICSE, State Board and International curricula, with state-of-the-art blended learning programme - Collins Infinity - being adopted by leading schools across the country. Visit www.collins.in to view the complete list of Collins resources.

