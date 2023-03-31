Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): During the G20 Summit held in Mumbai from March 28-30, Okayti Tea was selected by the Tea Board of India to set up a Tea Experience Center to showcase various tea varieties. The experience center was attended by ministers in charge of the G20 Nations, invitee countries, regional groupings, and international organizations. The Tea Board welcomed Okayti and sees the tea experience center as a positive step towards creating awareness about the importance of tea amongst the delegates from the G20 nations and promoting the tea industry on a global scale.

The delegates and visitors had the opportunity to experience the exquisite world of Okayti's 100% organic Darjeeling orthodox tea collection with an unparalleled taste of their premium black, white, and green teas, carefully crafted to perfection. Rajeev Baid, the founder of Okayti Tea, explained the whole tea-tasting experience to the Commerce & Industry Minister of India, Piyush Goyal during his visit to the center. The minister was impressed by the natural and organic processes used in Darjeeling tea-making and expressed his appreciation for the potential of India to export such talent worldwide. He also emphasised the importance of promoting the export of the high-quality tea grown in the region.

"We are delighted to have received recognition from esteemed visitors for our innovative tea-making processes and our dedication to sustainability. It was an honor for us to showcase our work to someone of Goyal's calibre, and such recognition has further motivated our team to continue delivering the finest tea offerings to our valued customers. With our innovative approach to tea-making and commitment to sustainability, Okayti Tea is poised to make a meaningful impact on the tea industry not only in India but also globally. We believe that the Indian tea industry has immense potential, and we are committed to contributing to its growth by promoting sustainable and organic tea production practices." said Rajeev Baid, the founder of Okayti Tea.

For more information about Okayti Tea and its innovative tea-making processes, visit their website at https://www.okaytitea.com/.

