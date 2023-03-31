Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals lock horns in the third match of TATA IPL 2023. Both sides have a lot of expectations pinned on them to do well and potentially win the title this season. Delhi Capitals will be without their captain Rishabh Pant, which is a massive blow for them. David Warner has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the side and he will look to use his title-winning experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Lucknow Super Giants, skipper KL Rahul is likely under pressure, having been in poor form with the bat. The right-hander was recently demoted to a Grade B contract by the BCCI and will have a point to prove this IPL. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Names Two Young Prospects To Watch Out For.

Delhi Capitals would love to have Mitchell Marsh continue his sizzling form in IPL 2023. The right-hander, who will bat in the top order, showed what he is capable of, in the ODI series between Australia and India where he smoked bowlers to all parts of the ground. His power-hitting was on display in all three games, especially in the second ODI, where he smashed 66 runs off just 36 deliveries. They have more power in the batting department, in the form of Rovman Powell, also known for his big-hitting prowess. On the bowling front, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be essential to Delhi’s success once again, while much of the fast bowling duties will rest on Anrich Nortje, who will miss this game due to national commitment. Indian pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya would have a lot of work to do. Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023! DDCA Ready to Host Indian Wicketkeeper During Delhi Capitals' Matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Director Says 'Will Create Ramp Till Dugout'.

Lucknow Super Giants, too do not have any limitations when it comes to power-hitting. Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock are potential game-changers for the side this season and players to watch out for. The experience of someone like Amit Mishra in the spin department will also be key for Lucknow. Also, the franchise will hope that Deepak Hooda, who had cemented the number three spot for himself last season, continues to flourish and dominate the opposition attack. Mohsin Khan’s absence in the pace department is a big miss. DC Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Delhi Capitals in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants have a clear advantage when it comes to head-to-head records. They have won both their matches so far.

LSG vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Match 3 Key Players

Key Players Mitchell Marsh Prithvi Shaw Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Mark Wood

LSG vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Match 3 Player Battles

The contest between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants offers many player battles. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top when Mitchell Marsh faces Mark Wood. Also, the battle between Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel will be interesting. IPL Fan Parks Return After Three Years, to Cover 45 Cities Across 20 States and Two Union Territories in 2023 Edition.

LSG vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Match 3 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first home game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 7:00 pm IST.

LSG vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Match 3 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcast rights of TATA IPL 2023. Hence, the live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. JioCinema have acquired the live streaming rights of IPL 2023 and will provide live streaming of this match for free. IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Sign Sandeep Warrier As Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement, Abishek Porel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals Squad.

LSG vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Match 3 Likely Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

