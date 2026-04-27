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Agency News Agency News Business News | Consumers Explore Coupon Options on Platforms Like EaseMyTrip to Maximise Travel Savings Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, for instance, has seen traction around coupon-led bookings, with users applying offers such as the "EASETRIP" coupon to unlock additional savings.

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): As travel demand continues to grow, consumers are increasingly turning to coupon-led booking strategies to optimise their travel spends.

From flights to hotels and holiday packages, applying platform-specific coupons has become a common step in the booking journey.

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Industry trends suggest that travellers are actively searching for relevant coupon codes before completing bookings, with many preferring platforms that offer consolidated access to such deals.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, for instance, has seen traction around coupon-led bookings, with users applying offers such as the "EASETRIP" coupon to unlock additional savings.

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The "EASETRIP" coupon can be accessed through dedicated offer pages such as https://www.easemytrip.com/offers/easetrip-deal.html, where users can explore applicable discounts and apply them during checkout.

Experts note that this shift reflects a broader move towards more value-conscious travel behaviour, where consumers are prioritising savings alongside convenience.

With digital adoption continuing to rise, coupon-led bookings are expected to remain a key driver of consumer decision-making across online travel platforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)