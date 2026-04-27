Jaisalmer Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Iron Rod in Rajasthan’s Luna Khurd Village Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested

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A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife following a domestic dispute in Luna Khurd village, located within the Sankra police station limits in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The deceased, identified as Hanumanaram Meghwal, died on the spot early Monday morning after sustaining a fatal head injury. Local authorities have detained his wife, Amka, for questioning as preliminary investigations suggest the incident was the culmination of long-standing domestic conflict and physical abuse.

Police Response and Initial Findings

Upon receiving information regarding the death, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare and Station House Officer (SHO) Ransingh Sodha arrived at the scene with a forensic team. The body was found in the verandah of the family home, where Hanumanaram had been sleeping at the time of the attack. Rajasthan Shocker: Online Ludo Gambling Addiction Linked To Rape in Alwar, Murder of IRS Officer’s Daughter in Delhi; Accused Arrested.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple had been facing frequent domestic disputes," SP Shivhare stated during a site inspection. "The deceased allegedly used to assault his wife after consuming alcohol," he added. Police believe that during the night, the accused struck Hanumanaram with an iron rod, leading to his immediate death.

Forensic Investigation and Legal Proceedings

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was summoned to collect evidence from the residence. Deputy SP Bhawani Singh also joined the investigation to oversee the processing of the crime scene. Following a formal complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Megharam, the Sankra police have registered a murder case. The accused was taken into custody shortly after the incident was reported and is currently being interrogated to establish the exact sequence of events.

Background and Family Impact

Hanumanaram and Amka had been married for approximately 12 years and have four children. Neighbours and relatives reportedly confirmed to investigators that the household had a history of domestic violence, which police are now treating as the primary motive behind the killing. The body was transported to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination and has since been handed over to the family for final rites. Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Year-Old Student Dies As Handball Goalpost Falls on Him in School.

Authorities have stated that while the initial evidence points toward a domestic grievance, the investigation remains ongoing to ensure all legal aspects of the case are thoroughly addressed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).