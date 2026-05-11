Business News | CREDAI-MCHI Honours Channel Partners as Key Drivers of 60% of Real Estate Sales in MMR at Its First-ever Exclusive Property Expo for Channel Partners

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Under the visionary leadership of Sukhraj Nahar, CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), hosted its first-ever exclusive Property Expo for Channel Partners at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together over 5,000+ channel partners and 48 channel partner associations on a unified platform created to strengthen the critical bridge between developers and homebuyers. Recognising that nearly 60% of real estate sales are driven through the channel partner ecosystem, the initiative was conceptualised to reinforce ease of doing business, recognise the contribution of channel partners, and foster stronger partnership across the real estate value chain.

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The expo was conceptualised as a recognition platform for channel partners, bringing together the entire real estate ecosystem to deepen engagement and create a more seamless pathway for homebuyers. The event witnessed participation from channel partners across Mumbai, the wider MMR region, Pune and Nasik reflecting the growing scale, reach and interconnectedness of the real estate brokerage ecosystem across key markets .With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region today comprising an estimated 45,000-60,000 active channel partners nearly 12,000-18,000 of whom operate as highly active institutional and semi-organised players their contribution has become central to market movement, influencing nearly 50-60% of residential transactions across MMR. By enabling direct engagement between developers, channel partners and project teams, the initiative simplifies the homebuying journey, enhances transparency and reinforces trust. This integrated approach not only improves ease of doing business for industry stakeholders but also contributes to ease of living by helping homebuyers make more informed and confident decisions.

At the same time, the initiative reinforces CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to empowering channel partners by creating a dedicated platform for business acceleration. With the ecosystem estimated to be growing at 10-15% annually, and organised institutional channel partner firms expanding at 18-25% year-on-year, this momentum is being fuelled by rising residential demand, redevelopment activity, infrastructure-led growth and digital lead generation across key micro-markets such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Central Suburbs and extended Western suburbs. By bringing leading developers and channel partners together under one roof, the expo enables faster knowledge exchange, stronger business networking, real-time inventory access and smoother partnership, helping channel partners engage more effectively while driving higher quality transactions across MMR's residential market, which continues to account for over 30,000 quarterly housing sales as India's largest housing market.

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Emphasising the importance of trust and awareness, Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman, CREDAI National, said: "Trust remains the most critical currency in real estate, and Platforming that trust requires deeper partnership across the ecosystem. This initiative addresses a critical missing link by bridging the gap between homebuyers and developers through channel partners, creating a stronger and more transparent connection across the transaction journey. The more informed and closely connected channel partners are with developers, their teams and their service ethos, the greater the trust they can build with customers. Today's homebuyers seek confidence and credibility before making one of the most significant investments of their lives, and that trust can only be built through deeper knowledge, transparency and stronger relationships across the ecosystem"

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Mr. Sukharaj Singh Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said: "Channel partners are the true ambassadors of our industry, acting as the vital bridge between developers and homebuyers and driving nearly 60% of residential transactions. This first-of-its-kind expo has been created to recognise their contribution, deepen ease of doing business and bring together a fragmented ecosystem on one unified platform. By enabling direct engagement with over 50 leading developers, we are creating an environment of greater trust, sharper market understanding and stronger collaboration that will help drive the next phase of growth for Mumbai's real estate sector."

Highlighting the trust-led nature of today's real estate market, Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said: "For us, it is ultimately about maintaining the trust factor and strengthening a process built on transparency. With RERA, today's homebuyer has access to accurate and verified information from project approvals and sale agreements to available inventory and units already sold. Buyers today are extremely informed and cannot be misled. While technology and AI are enabling faster engagement, real estate transactions still depend on human trust, and channel partners remain central to building that confidence."

Speaking on the evolving nature of the sector, Mr. Nikunj Sanghavi, Treasurer, CREDAI-MCHI and Exhibition Co- Convener, said: "Real estate today is not just about driving business; it is about enabling long-term growth and empowering buyers to make smarter decisions. Today's customer is not simply choosing a home they are choosing a home that fits their aspirations, lifestyle and long-term value expectations. MMR continues to hold tremendous potential for this growth. Pricing is ultimately a function of demand and supply, and today's customers are highly particular, informed and detail-oriented when evaluating projects."

Adding perspective on broader market growth, Mr. Jitendra Mehta, Senior Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI, said: "India's real estate growth story continues to remain strong, driven by rising aspirations and increasing purchasing capacity. While global uncertainties may create short-term sentiment shifts, their impact remains only a temporary blip. For India to unlock greater NRI and reverse migration-led investments, regulatory support around ease of buying, selling and fund repatriation will be critical. We are not competing with global markets; we are focused on building better products and creating a stronger, more future-ready real estate ecosystem."

The event was graced by Mr. Sukharaj Singh Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI; Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI; Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman, CREDAI National; Mr. Nikunj Sanghavi, Joint Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI and Exhibition Convener; Mr. Jitendra Mehta, Senior Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI, Mr. Mayur Shah, Mr. Shailesh Sanghvi, Mr. Prashant Khandelwal, Mr. Sunny Bijlani along with senior office bearers, leading developers, and Presidents of all participating channel partner associations, who were felicitated during the event for their contribution to strengthening Mumbai's real estate ecosystem

Additionally the expo held projects from more than 51 leading developers were showcased at the expo, spanning offerings from ₹100 crore developments to premium residences priced at ₹1 lakh per sq. ft., ensuring opportunities across every category and buyer segment. This assumes greater significance considering that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounts for nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore in residential sales approximately 40% of India's total residential market. With India's real estate sector projected to contribute 15% to GDP in a $5 trillion economy, the industry is steadily progressing toward becoming a $1 trillion market, making stronger channel partner collaboration essential to sustaining this momentum.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of all 48 participating channel partner associations, including representatives such as Chandresh Vithalani and Ashish Mehta from National Association of Realtors, Jatin Shah from South MetroCity Association of Realtors, and Raju Achpilia from The Association of Real Estate Agent, recognising their invaluable role in market outreach, customer engagement and transaction enablement. The overwhelming participation further reinforced the growing need for dedicated, relationship-driven business platforms that foster trust, transparency and long-term industry growth.

Designed as a recurring initiative, the expo marks a defining step in CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to building a more organised, collaborative and efficient real estate ecosystem where channel partners continue to remain at the centre of business acceleration and homebuyer confidence.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

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