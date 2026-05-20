Business News | Credent Connect N Care Launches India's First IoT Solution for Diagnostic Logistics

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: Credent (C3), a B2B healthcare supply chain company, announced the commercial launch and large-scale deployment of India's first IoT-enabled tracking solution purpose-built for the healthcare pre-analytical logistics ecosystem. The technology delivers uninterrupted, simultaneous real-time temperature monitoring and GPS-based shipment tracking, addressing a critical infrastructure gap that has challenged the reliability of diagnostic sample transportation across India's growing healthcare network.

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THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

India's diagnostics and pathology services industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the healthcare sector, driven by rising chronic disease burden, expanding health insurance coverage, and the accelerating shift toward decentralised and home-based diagnostics. Underpinning this growth is an increasingly complex logistics infrastructure responsible for the safe, time-critical movement of biological samples, from collection points to processing laboratories across the country.

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Despite this rapid expansion, the pre-analytical logistics layer, the critical phase between sample collection and laboratory processing, has remained chronically underserved from a technology standpoint. Diagnostic networks, hospital chains, and pathology laboratories have continued to depend on fragmented manual monitoring, inconsistent cold-chain management, and generic GPS solutions with no healthcare-specific intelligence. The result has been persistent sample spoilage, chain-of-custody gaps, compliance risk, and elevated turnaround times, directly impacting diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

THE CREDENT IOT SOLUTION

Credent's newly launched IoT device has been built for the operational realities of healthcare diagnostics logistics. Unlike generic cold-chain or fleet-tracking solutions, the device integrates:

- Real-time GPS-based location tracking with continuous shipment visibility across the last mile

- Live temperature monitoring with configurable threshold alerts and exception notifications

- Automated cloud data sync, creating an auditable digital chain-of-custody record

- Smart alert infrastructure enabling immediate corrective intervention during transit

The solution has been specifically designed to meet healthcare-grade compliance requirements, including the quality assurance standards demanded by diagnostic laboratories, hospital networks, and regulatory frameworks governing biological sample transport.

SCALE OF DEPLOYMENT

As part of Phase 1, Credent has deployed over 5,000 IoT-enabled devices across the diagnostics logistics network, a scale of rollout that positions Credent as the operator of one of India's most technologically advanced pre-analytical logistics networks. The deployment spans diagnostic collection centres, hospital campuses, and multi-city pathology corridors, providing live visibility across thousands of daily sample movements.

This scale reflects both the operational readiness of the technology and the significant demand signal from healthcare stakeholders who have long sought a dedicated, integrated logistics intelligence solution.

"We are not building a tracking device. We are building the technological backbone of India's diagnostic supply chain. Every sample that moves carries with it a commitment to quality, traceability, and patient safety. This launch is the foundation of that commitment at scale." Tarun Sharma, MD - Credent Connect N Care Ltd.

Credent has developed a nationwide network that reflects both reach and operational depth. The company is currently present in over 450 cities and covers more than 20,000 PIN codes, supported by a trained field force exceeding 6,500 professionals.

It handles over 10 lakh samples every month, providing a mix of intra-city and inter-city logistics, along with home collection and supply chain management services for healthcare providers.

STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL IMPACT

The deployment of Credent's IoT solution is expected to deliver measurable outcomes across multiple dimensions of healthcare logistics operations:

- Sample Integrity: Continuous environmental monitoring reduces the risk of temperature deviation and sample spoilage, directly improving diagnostic accuracy

- Compliance & Auditability: Automated chain-of-custody records simplify regulatory compliance and laboratory accreditation requirements

- Turnaround Efficiency: Real-time visibility and proactive exception alerts enable faster decision-making and reduced delays in sample processing

- Stakeholder Trust: End-to-end transparency builds confidence across diagnostic laboratories, healthcare providers, and patients

INDUSTRY SIGNIFICANCE

Industry stakeholders have recognized this launch as a meaningful inflection point for India's healthcare logistics infrastructure. For the first time, the diagnostics ecosystem has access to an integrated, scalable, and healthcare-specific technology platform that addresses the full spectrum of pre-analytical logistics requirements -- from environmental control to shipment visibility to compliance documentation.

The innovation is also seen as a critical enabler for the broader growth of home diagnostics, decentralised healthcare delivery, and pan-India pathology connectivity -- all of which require a reliable, transparent, and quality-assured logistics backbone to function at scale.

FORWARD OUTLOOK

Company has indicated that this launch represents the first phase of a longer-term technology investment roadmap, with plans to expand device coverage, integrate predictive analytics capabilities, and deepen connectivity across India's broader healthcare diagnostics network. The company's stated mission is to establish Credent as the definitive infrastructure partner for quality-assured, technology-driven diagnostics logistics in India.

About Credent Connect N Care Ltd. (C3)

Credent (C3) is a B2B healthcare supply chain and diagnostics logistics company focused on building technology-driven operational infrastructure for the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides integrated logistics, home collection enablement, and pre-analytical supply chain solutions for diagnostic laboratories, healthcare providers, and healthcare networks across India. Credent currently operates across 450+ cities and 20,000+ PIN codes, managing over one million diagnostic samples every month.

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