Nairobi [Kenya]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket Kenya, one of the erstwhile growing powerhouses of African cricket, is set on a path to retain its long-lost glory. Under the new leadership, Cricket Kenya has now announced a Mega T10 league scheduled to start from mid-2023. The first of its kind in Africa and the second globally, it will be called Africa T10 and will be played in June 2023. The fastest format of cricket is scheduled for a 6-team, 34-game, tournament. Cricket Kenya looks forward to having an annual African Gala affair, in which the best global players will be a part of the league. As a first step towards founding the league, they have inducted Pacific Star Sports (a group company of Toyam Sports Limited) as a League Partner. Africa T10 plans to have 1 Associate Player, 1 African player, 2 Kenyan players and 7 other Global players in each playing XI. This is set to be Africa's own Global T10 League. Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Patel, Chairman, Cricket Kenya said, "We are excited to conceptualize a Global short-format, annual cricket league, in partnership with Pacific Star Sports. Kenya Cricket in particular and African Cricket, in general, would greatly benefit from our initiative. We look forward to inviting all global T20 stars to be part of this and it would be second of its kind after the UAE based T10 League."

Ali Akbar Khan, Pacific Star Sports (PSS) said, "Africa T10 would be a celebration of Cricket & African Hospitality. We look forward to creating one of the most exciting T10 cricket formats globally, with the intention of bringing high quality cricket to Kenya. This would not only be a great learning experience for Kenyan Cricketers but also a first-hand entertainment and a great cricketing spectacle for Global Audience, fueled by best international stars for local fans."

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Ltd. (TSL) said, "We are extremely pleased with this association. Providing deserving athletes, a global platform and promoting sporting activities are the two main pillars on which our company is built on. Cricket Kenya shares this vision as well, making it a synergistic proposal for us. We see huge benefits for the local talent there and we remain confident that Kenyan Cricket will regain its lost sheen on the global platform. We intend providing a high quality cricket league that would engage with millions of fans around the globe, improves the playing standards and delivers value to all the partners."

Pacific Star Sports has roped in its strategic partner ITW Consulting as the exclusive Official Commercial & Strategic consultants for Africa T10.

This is a significant development and a major milestone for cricket in the country that made its World Cup debut in 1996 and knocked the doors of big boy's league in 2003 by entering the Semi Finals of ICC ODI World Cup, 2003.

