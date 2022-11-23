New Delhi, November 23 : The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a favourite of the spying shutterbugs for lately, as it has been caught testing the tarmac quite a few times. However, every time the luxury car was spied testing, it was seen fully wrapped under think camouflage that did not give away any design details except for the silhouette.

Nevertheless, the upcoming new Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedan has been spied again and this time around without much of veils, revealing new design details prior to its official global debut. Lance Bennett Appointed as Mercedes-Benz India's Vice President for Sales, Marketing; Santosh Iyer Elevated to MD and CEO.

The new set of spy pics of the all-new E-Class from China has revealed the front fascia of the upcoming 2024 E-Class. As per the spy images, the luxury sedan looks like it has got some design cues from its larger sibling S-Class. The upcoming E-Class flaunts a large, hexagonal chrome grille flanked by restyled stunning LED headlights along with stylized LED DRLs.

The side and rear profiles of the upcoming E-Class are not yet revealed. However, as per reports these facades will get highly restyled in order to look apart from the preceding model. Dreams Come True for Young Mercedes-Benz Fans, on 'Children's Day'.

On the interior front, the dashboard of the upcoming Mercedes E-Class has also been spied, which shows a large rectangular touchscreen infotainment display occupying the centre console unlike the portrait-style screen on the S-Class. A rectangular digital instrument cluster and elegant and slim AC vents stretching on the dashboard are also revealed. The cabin of the new E-Class is expected to be fully loaded with luxurious features.

The new upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to make its global debut sometime in late 2023. It will be available in both 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine choices, while a plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be a part of the lineup along with the high-end AMG version.

