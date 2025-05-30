NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: On the occasion of World Interiors Day, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India's No. 1 fan brand, unveiled the SilentPro Fluido Wave--its latest innovation that blends high performance with design-forward thinking. With this launch, Crompton marks a new era of ceiling fans where form meets function, and design blends with performance. Crompton is redefining home design essentials by turning a functional product into a design masterpiece made with craftmanship.

Today's consumers invest deeply in designing homes that reflect their personal style, often favouring minimalistic and contemporary aesthetics. They curate every element of decor to maintain a cohesive and visually pleasing space. However, most ceiling fans continue to serve as mere functional add-ons, failing to complement modern interiors. Consumers increasingly seek fans that deliver strong performance while blending seamlessly with their decor--enhancing the space rather than interrupting it. This shift in expectations has created a demand for thoughtfully designed fans that align with evolving tastes and reflect the growing importance of aesthetics in every aspect of the home.

Crompton recognizes that innovation is no longer optional--it's essential. As homes evolve into curated expressions of individuality, Crompton leads the transformation of the category through SilentPro Fluido Wave. Inspired by nature's fluidity, every detail of the SilentPro Fluido Wave is sculpted to perfection, embodying the ethos of the campaign, 'Sculpted, Not Made.' Drawing from fluid motion and sculptural forms, the fan blends aerodynamic performance with Neo-Futuristic elegance. Designed to stir both air and emotion, the product introduces a new design language that flows into the future--reshaping expectations of what a ceiling fan can be. In a world where fluidic forms define architecture, fashion, and decor, this design goes beyond function--it stirs emotion. Crompton didn't want a replication of the ordinary; the idea was to craft a statement piece that is timeless, seamless, and expressive. With no visible nuts or bolts, every contour is intentional, every curve purposeful. Fluido isn't just about reimagining a fan--it's about owning the design space and redefining how fans complement today's curated, contemporary homes.

Some of its defining features include:

* 2X More Silent Performance: Engineered to deliver a noise-free experience, the SilentPro Fluido Wave is 2X more silent than any conventional fan--creating a serene environment that's perfect for work, relaxation, or quality time with family.

* Aerodynamic Design: Inspired by fluidic motion, its sculpted blades ensure smooth airflow, minimizing noise while maximizing comfort.

* Superior Air Delivery: Delivers powerful airflow at 230 CMM with a high-speed output of 320 RPM, ensuring fast and effective cooling.

* Longer Motor Life: Designed to run 50% cooler, significantly increasing durability and operational longevity.

* Powerful Motor: The new-age induction motor, built on the X-Tech platform, delivers powerful airflow, energy efficiency, and whisper-quiet operation--an innovation that perfectly complements the sleek design.

* Premium ABS Body: Crafted from lightweight, corrosion-resistant material to ensure durability and easy installation.

* Unibody Aesthetic: A seamless design with no visible nuts or bolts, engineered to support future tech integrations and maintain a sleek, clutter-free look.

Speaking about the company's newly launched product, Mr. Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "Design has the power to add emotion, beauty and meaning, transforming how we experience everyday products. Where fans were once seen as purely functional, today they've become an extension of personal style and a key element of home decor. At Crompton, we've recognised this shift and are reimagining the fan category through a new design language inspired by the effortless flow of nature. With seamless, fluidic forms that reflect both movement and modernity, we're blending aesthetics with performance to create fans that don't just cool -- they elevate spaces. This marks a bold step forward in our journey to lead with innovation, where form and function come together in perfect harmony."

The Crompton Silent Pro Fluido Wave fan has won the Red Dot Award 2025 in the 'Household Appliances and Household Accessories' category--an international symbol of design excellence. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating products that are both beautiful and functional.

The collection is available in six different models such as:

With a palette that complements diverse home decors, the Fluido range is available in elegant models designed to elevate the aesthetic experience:

* Cinnamon Blush - A warm, earthy hue that brings understated elegance and richness to your space.

* Conch Cream - Soft and soothing, it radiates simplicity and modern sophistication.

* Fog Grey - A versatile neutral that blends seamlessly with contemporary interiors, offering a calm, composed vibe.

* Matte Black - Bold and timeless, it adds a touch of modern luxury and contrast to minimalist setups.

* Sheesham Wood - Evoking rustic charm, it reflects natural textures and organic beauty.

* Snow White - Crisp and clean, it brightens any room while adding an aura of serenity and spaciousness.

With Fluido, Crompton has redefined what a ceiling fan can be. It marks a bold new chapter in the category--capturing the essence of Neo-Futurism and directly responding to the modern consumer's desire for products that merge form with function. As homes continue to evolve into curated spaces of self-expression, Crompton's Fluidic Fans stand as a testament to the power of thoughtful design.

This is not just a product launch--it's a design revolution. Fluido isn't made. It's sculpted--a perfect fusion of performance, aesthetics, and purpose.

The Crompton SilentPro Fluido Wave is now available in six new models across India. It is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms. Price details are mentioned below.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

