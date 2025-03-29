NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: With the summer sun turning up the heat, staying cool is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity. To help consumers beat the rising temperatures, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., renowned for its trust, quality, and durability, has introduced its latest air cooler range - the Aura, Avancer, and Jedi series. Leveraging its expertise as the #1 brand in fans and residential pumps, Crompton continues to address customer pain points with innovative and faster cooling solutions. These new models ensure superior cooling, offering quick relief and enhanced comfort during the sweltering months.

As temperatures soar each year, staying cool and comfortable has become a growing challenge for consumers, especially during long summer days and nights. While air coolers offer a cost-effective solution for instant relief, their adoption in India remains surprisingly low due to limited awareness. Crompton seeks to change that with its latest range of air coolers-Aura, Avancer, and Jedi-designed to provide powerful cooling, enhanced portability, and everyday convenience. Whether it's for a restful night's sleep or staying cool during household chores, Crompton's Air Coolers are built to keep you comfortable, wherever you need them.

The newly launched range offers cooling solutions tailored to different needs:

* Aura Series (Desert 70L / 90L / 110L): Designed for larger spaces, this series features a powerful fan blade that delivers superior airflow, keeping your home comfortably cool. The special ice chamber accelerates the cooling process, while the Everlast Pump ensures reliable performance even with hard water. High-density honeycomb pads provide long-lasting and consistent cooling, making this series a refreshing and breezy addition to your home.

* Avancer Series (Desert 65L / 80L / 95L): Ideal for medium-to-large spaces, this series comes with a sharp fan blade for strong and steady cooling. The 4-way air deflection system spreads cool air evenly in all directions, creating a consistently comfortable environment. The Everlast Pump offers durability even in hard water conditions, while the high-density honeycomb pads generate intense cooling. With a convenient autofill function that automatically refuels the cooler and a water level indicator to keep you informed, this series offers a seamless way to turn up the chill and match your mood.

* Jedi Series (Desert 70L / 95L): Perfect for medium-to-large spaces, this series features an efficient fan blade that delivers efficient airflow, ensuring steady and consistent cooling. The special ice chamber speeds up the cooling process, while the Everlast Pump withstands hard water usage for lasting performance. High-density honeycomb pads provide reliable and consistent cooling, making this series a dependable solution to keep your home cool and comfortable.

Speaking about the new launch, Malhar Vadke, Vice President - Large Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said., "At Crompton, we have always believed in delivering meaningful innovations that solve everyday challenges while upholding our promise of quality and reliability. With summers becoming increasingly intense, the need for effective and dependable cooling solutions has never been greater. Our new Aura, Avancer and Jedi series air coolers are designed with this in mind - powerful airflow, enhanced portability, durability and everyday convenience. Built with durable materials and advanced features, this range reflects Crompton's commitment to creating products that deliver genuine value and stand the test of time. Whether it's helping families enjoy peaceful nights or making everyday living more comfortable, even during the peak of summer, these coolers are built to keep homes refreshingly cool throughout the season."

Available at Crompton-authorized retail outlets nationwide and on major e-commerce platforms, Crompton Air coolers are thoughtfully engineered to offer optimal cooling performance and seamless comfort throughout the summer season.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

