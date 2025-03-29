New Delhi, March 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest to hop into the viral Studio Ghibli-inspired art trend, as the Union government recently shared a stunning collection of AI-generated portraits that reimagine key moments from his tenure in the famous Japanese animation style. Taking to its X account on Friday, the government shared a series of pictures along with a caption that read, "Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes."

These artworks transformed memorable scenes from PM Modi's political career into dreamy, pastel-colored frames reminiscent of the iconic films of animator Hayao Miyazaki. The collection included AI-crafted images of Modi, such as meetings with world leaders like US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Other pictures show him in an Indian Army uniform, proudly holding the Tricolour, and standing before the historic 'Sengol' sceptre, which was placed in the new Parliament in 2023. Ghibli-Style Image Trend Takes Over Instagram and Elon Musk-Run X After OpenAI’s GPT-4o Update.

Govt Shares Pictures of PM Modi in AI-Generated Studio Ghibli Style

Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.#StudioGhibli#PMModiInGhibli pic.twitter.com/bGToOJMsWU — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 28, 2025

One AI-generated picture showed his sortie in a Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Aircraft, while another portrayed him standing next to a Vande Bharat train. Apart from this, the series also included pictures from his Maldives visit and participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness drive, which are part of this imaginative collection. Studio Ghibli-Style Images Go Viral: What Is Studio Ghibli? How To Create Ghibli Portraits on ChatGPT? Exploring the Iconic Animation Style and OpenAI Image Generator.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also experminted with the AI tool to generate Ghibli studio versions of his pictures. His post on X read, "I've been assimilated into the Ghibli trend! These are pics sent by my supporters and well-wishers. Didn't even know what Ghibli was till now, but consider me officially Spirited Away by this newfound revelation."

Shashi Tharoor Experiments With Tool

I’ve been assimilated into the Ghibli trend! These are pics sent by my supporters and well-wishers. Didn’t even know what Ghibli was till now, but consider me officially Spirited Away by this newfound revelation! pic.twitter.com/teoIhC1p69 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2025

Meanwhile, the AI-generated pictures have taken the internet by storm, with social media feeds flooded with Ghibli pictures. Using the AI tool a user can turn his imagination into visual art with the Text to Image feature. A usedr needs to input text, and let Ghibli Diffusion transform it into art pieces reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's unique style. Studio Ghibli's art style is famous for its soft colors, small details, and dreamy look