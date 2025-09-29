NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's most trusted consumer electricals brand and a leader in sustainable and innovative consumer durable products, has announced a forward-looking sustainability action roadmap that integrates its entire value chain -- from factories to supply chain to product use. This structured approach marks a decisive step toward building a low-carbon, future-ready consumer durables business.

Crompton's efforts have already garnered global recognition -- the Company ranked 4th globally in the Household Durables sector by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Ranking 2024 and was featured in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, placing it amongst the top sustainability performers.

Building on this momentum, the Company believes that making environmentally conscious choices also leads to better business outcomes -- by opening up avenues for innovation, energy efficiency, product differentiation and consumer affinity.

Looking ahead, Crompton has set ambitious sustainability goals:

- 50% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions by 2035

- 60% Emission Intensity Reduction per unit sales by 2035, focused on its highest-selling category - ceiling fans

Crompton has completed detailed carbon footprint assessments for seven major product categories, including fans, lighting, pumps, and appliances. The Company is embedding lifecycle thinking into product design through its Design for Sustainability (DfS) programme. This initiative aims to lower emissions intensity during usage, particularly for high-volume products like ceiling fans. The DfS programme will serve as a central lever to ensure all future product innovation aligns with Crompton's emission goals while maintaining performance and reliability as part of its forward-looking sustainability action roadmap.

The Company's Highspeed 48 ceiling fan was awarded the CII GreenPro Certification (Type-I eco-label) this year, validating its progress in delivering energy-efficient and environmentally responsible designs. Going forward, the Company also plans to replicate ecolabel certification for representative products across all major categories by 2030.

The Company has also been consciously building its solar portfolio through active participation in solar pump tenders and is simultaneously building a robust solar rooftop and solar lighting business. These efforts will be supplemented with the active usage of solar power at its manufacturing facilities, starting with the facility having the highest carbon emissions, to gradually include other facilities as well.

To ensure data-backed transparency, a centralised ESG dashboard has been deployed across major locations, allowing real-time tracking of emissions, water, and waste. It has also enabled the Company to complete a fully verified ESG audit in FY25. In parallel, Crompton is working on a Sustainable Supply Chain Code of Conduct, which will onboard key vendors into a structured emissions tracking and improvement framework -- expanding climate action beyond internal operations.

Speaking about the launch Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. said, "Our products both impact and are impacted by the environment. Climate change is altering demand patterns and is driving changes in consumer behaviour. At the same time, we are mindful of the environment footprint of our products. As an industry leader we are committed to delivering products that not only meet but anticipate evolving consumer preferences for sustainability--driving a greener future while working alongside regulators to help define tomorrow's environmental standards."

He further added, "Now, our focus is on the road ahead by building a resilient value chain, reducing GHG scope 1 & 2 emissions, lowering emission intensity per unit sales, and integrating sustainability into every stage of product development. We see sustainability not just as a responsibility, but also as a driver of smarter choices, sharper innovation, product differentiation and consumer affinity. Doing good in business and for shareholders is inextricably linked to doing good for the planet. Our mission is clear: to build a resilient business model-- transparently, measurably, and responsibly -- and help shape a new blueprint for consumer durables in India. We have the scale and the capabilities to undertake this journey of offering sustainable products at affordable price points to the consumer."

Crompton's environment strategy reflects a new standard for the industry -- one where performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility move forward together. As India's consumer landscape evolves, Crompton is helping shape a future that is efficient, responsible, and built to last.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The Company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The Company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the Company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The Company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

