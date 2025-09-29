Leonardo DiCaprio fans are rejoicing as the Hollywood star's long-awaited film One Battle After Another finally arrived in the theatres on September 26, 2025. The action thriller is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who has also written the story for the film. The story for the film is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland. The movie had a strong start, earning USD 22 million on its opening day. Since then, it has kept growing at the box office. Here’s how much the film has made so far. ‘One Battle After Another’ Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Turns Reluctant Revolutionary in His First Movie With Paul Thomas Anderson (Watch Video).

‘One Battle After Another’ Box Office Update

Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, reportedly made on a budget of USD 150 million, had an opening of USD 22 million, a figure that might seem underwhelming for a movie of its scale. However, it still marks the biggest opening ever for a Paul Thomas Anderson film. According to Screen Daily, the Warner Bros-backed movie has collected USD 48.5 million after its first three days at the box office. The weekend also helped Warner Bros become the first studio in 2025 to cross USD 4 billion in total earnings.

Watch the Trailer of ‘One Battle After Another’:

‘One Battle After Another’ Plot

One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, whose life is turned upside down when his daughter Willa (Chase Infinity) is targeted by the vengeful Steve Lockjaw (Sean Penn). The washed-up ex-revolutionary must embark on a dangerous mission to rescue her, facing the consequences of his past along the way. ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Box Office: Japanese Anime Smashes Records Worldwide, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Film of 2025!.

‘One Battle After Another’ Cast

The ensemble cast of One Battle After Another includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Alana Haim and Wood Harris, among others, in key roles.

