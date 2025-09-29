New Delhi, September 29: While the Opposition found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘linking’ India’s triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final with Operation Sindoor, his commendation has won solid public endorsement and online support from the netizens. PM Modi’s post on social media, praising Team India’s victory over Pakistan in the final clash, has been retweeted more than 107K times and has gathered more than 25 million impressions – an online marker signifying intense public engagement over the tweet.

Soon after the Men in Blue gave a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, PM Modi took to his X account and wrote, “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.” 'Operation Sindoor On Games Field' PM Narendra Modi Reacts After India Defeat Pakistan to Win Asia Cup 2025 Title (See Post).

PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Post on India-Pakistan Clash

#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

Notably, the Operation Sindoor was the Indian Armed Forces’ fierce cross-border operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attacks, in which many terror launchpads as well as terror infrastructure inside Pakistan were ravaged in a precise and coordinated manner by the forces.

As PM Modi used the opportunity to brutally troll Pakistan over the triumph, this also set the tone for political bickering over the issue. Many political leaders hailed the results as a moment of national pride and also saw this as a celebration of cricketing glory, marking an assertive image of ‘New India’. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

However, the Opposition, particularly Congress, criticised PM Modi's style of applauding Team India and questioned the government's conduct in steering through the entire Asia Cup controversy. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Patel claimed that there was a deliberate attempt to use cricket for the BJP’s ‘polarising politics’.

Amidst the controversy, such strong support for PM Modi’s jibe at Pakistan goes to define the popular public sentiment and how people found instant connect with Operation Sindoor. In the Asia Cup final on Sunday night, India won its 9th title by defeating Pakistan. An unbeaten spell of 69 runs from Tilak Varma and stellar spell by Kuldeep Yadav led to Pakistan’s collapse from 113/1 to 146 all out. Chasing the total, India scored the required runs with two balls to spare, taming the rivals in the high-pressure contest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).