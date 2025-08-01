NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") [NSE/BSE: CUBEINVIT/543899], managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (the "Investment Manager") today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Also Read | Are 'Saiyaara' Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical's Blockbuster Success? Viral Social Media Videos Hint So - WATCH.

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager has approved a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs. 2.50 for the quarter. The total distribution for the quarter amounts to Rs. 336 crores. It comprises Rs. 1.33 per unit as interest and Rs. 1.17 per unit as return of capital.

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT, stated, "We are delighted to announce a strong start to the third fiscal year (post-listing), with our Q1 financial results reflecting solid growth across key performance metrics. Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 9,443 Mn, up 19.2% YoY, with total consolidated income at Rs. 9,739 Mn. Traffic trends remained stable to positive across most corridors. While toll revenue grew 10.3% YoY, traffic growth saw an increase of 6.3% YoY. Despite portfolio expansion, total expenses were largely stable at Rs. 9,755 Mn. EBITDA rose to Rs. 7,016 Mn, an improvement of 22% YoY. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to Rs. 365 Bn, up Rs. 43 Bn during the quarter.

Also Read | Sickle Cell Anaemia in India: Over 6 Crore Screened, 2.16 Lakh Identified As Diseased, Health Minister JP Nadda Tells Parliament.

Liquidity remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents at Rs. 11.4 Bn. Total debt stood at Rs. 192.12 Bn (49.62% of EV), well within the permissible thresholds. The Trust also issued commercial paper worth Rs. 13.3 Bn in Q1 to optimise short-term funding while taking tangible steps to reduce the overall financing cost. We continue to deepen our focus on governance, compliance, and alignment with unitholder interests. Our approach remains forward-looking, combining risk management with value creation to sustain unitholder trust."

The record date for the distribution is August 4, 2025, and the distribution payout will be made on or before August 11, 2025.

Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") is an irrevocable Trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust. It is backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company.

Cube Highways Trust is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership ("PPP") model in the country's highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the central and state governments.

Investors can view the outcome for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with other relevant disclosures on the websites of Cube InvIT (www.cubehighwaystrust.com), the BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com), and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com).

For more information, please visit: www.cubehighwaystrust.com Media contact: corpcomm@cubehighways.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)