NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: Dalcore, a new-age real estate developer, today announced the launch of The Falcon, an ultra-luxury branded residential development on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Positioned as North India's first branded residences by YOO, the globally renowned design-led brand founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, the project introduces a new paradigm of design-led living to the NCR luxury housing market.

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Located in Sector 53 on Golf Course Road, one of Gurugram's most prestigious and well-connected addresses, The Falcon is envisioned as a globally benchmarked residential landmark that seamlessly integrates architecture, interiors, and lifestyle design. The project's interiors have been designed by YOO Inspired by Starck, with architectural planning / exterior architectural planning led by internationally acclaimed firm UHA, bringing together global design intelligence and local contextual sensitivity in a single, cohesive vision.

Commenting on the launch, Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore, said, "The Falcon represents a defining moment for Dalcore as we introduce North India's first YOO-branded residences. This project reflects our commitment to bringing globally celebrated design philosophies to India's most discerning homebuyers. With YOO Inspired by Starck's design vision and UHA's architectural expertise, we are creating a residential landmark that goes beyond conventional luxury to offer a deeply curated living experience rooted in design, innovation, and long-term value."

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Spread across approximately 2 acres, The Falcon is planned as a single iconic high-rise tower comprising around 96 ultra-luxury residences. The development will feature expansive 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes, thoughtfully designed to offer privacy, scale, and refined spatial experiences. Residences are expected to be priced at ₹10 crore and above, positioning the project firmly within Gurugram's ultra-premium residential segment.

Sharing his perspective as YOO Inpired by Starck Creative Director, Philippe Starck said, "In the beating heart of one of the most prestigious and ever-developing neighbourhoods in India, The Falcon is a visionary YOO Inspired by Starck project--a rare haven of elegance and privacy."

At the core of The Falcon's identity is its design philosophy, led by YOO Inspired by Starck, which brings a distinctive, globally recognisable aesthetic to every aspect of the development. From private residences, the clubhouse, common areas, and landscaped environments, the project reflects a unified design language that balances artistic expression with functional sophistication. Subtle, warm, poetic, and functional, every space is imagined as a place for sharing, meeting, and dreaming, to inspire and elevate life. The Falcon offers two interior styles for the private residences: Minimal and Classic.

Classic is most appealing to the connoisseur with an understanding and enjoyment of the finer things in life. Classic is a sophisticated style with a strong mix of classic elements and contemporary objects. The spirit of Minimal is clean and calm. A modern edge, incorporating glass, metal, concrete and neutral colors allowing the mind to find space and meditate. Minimal is ideal for those who want to add their own layers and ideas. It can work as a simple start in deciding how you want to live. An almost blank canvas where you can gradually add objects to reflect your tastes and personality.

Translating this vision into built form, the tower's architecture led by UHA departs from conventional high-rise formats to adopt a sculptural, fluid expression. The structure is composed of softly contoured, pod-like volumes, creating a distinctive skyline presence while enhancing natural light, ventilation, and spatial fluidity within residences. Sustainability and climate responsiveness have been integral to the design approach, with careful consideration of orientation, sun paths, and wind movement to optimise energy efficiency and thermal comfort.

Beyond residences, The Falcon is conceived as a holistic living ecosystem anchored by a curated suite of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Residents will have access to an exclusive clubhouse featuring fitness and wellness facilities, social and recreational spaces, and thoughtfully designed zones for leisure, work, and community engagement. The development aims to deliver a balanced, multi-dimensional lifestyle that caters to both individual and collective experiences.

For more information, please visit www.starck.com / @Starck / @StarckOfficial

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