Nearly 100 people were hospitalised after a suspected food poisoning incident following the consumption of a local snack at a religious programme in Ahmedabad district, officials said on Thursday, April 9. Health authorities confirmed that 96 residents of Rajpura village in Detroj taluka fell ill after eating ‘sev-khamani’ during an event held on Wednesday night.

According to the district health department, patients reported symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea in the early hours of Thursday. A medical response team was deployed immediately, and affected residents were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Food Poisoning in Ahmedabad: 2 Minor Girls Die After Eating Dosa Made From Ready-Made Batter.

District epidemic medical officer Dr Chintan Desai said 96 people were admitted after the incident. As of Thursday, 38 patients remained under observation in hospital, while the rest had been discharged after receiving treatment.

Officials confirmed that all hospitalised patients are in stable condition. Medical teams also provided preventive treatment to additional villagers who had consumed the same food item but had not developed symptoms. Food Poisoning in Bengaluru Rural: Around 60 Fall Ill After Consuming Ram Navami Prasad in Karnataka, All Stable.

In total, 214 other villagers who had eaten the snack were given precautionary medication as a preventive measure. Authorities acted swiftly after multiple cases of illness were reported within hours of the event. The incident prompted immediate coordination between the health department, police, and food safety officials in the region.

Food and water samples have been collected from the site to determine the cause of the suspected contamination. Authorities are examining whether improper preparation, storage, or environmental factors may have contributed to the outbreak. Officials have stated that further action will depend on laboratory test results.

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