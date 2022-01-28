New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): One of the highest achievements in life is to buy a house with self-earned money. The feeling of such accomplishment is unsurpassable and sometimes ineffable. Pride Purple Group, the prominent commercial and residential builder of Maharashtra, has set a benchmark in the Indian real estate market.

It is one of the best builders that have fulfilled the lifestyle aspirations of many residents. It has had its presence for two decades in the real estate market and has given insights into the needs and aspirations of the clients.

The builders are now ready with their beautiful and mesmerizing project plan in Hinjewadi. Park District, an integrated township of 60 acres, is one of the most prestigious residential areas located near the Hinjewadi-marunji link road. The area contains commercial spaces and is connected directly to the metro. The company has stated that they wanted to fulfil the void and the need for an upscale neighbourhood that matches the aspiration of lakhs of professionals moving to the region.

The Park Titan description-

The Pride Purple Groups have always gone for holistic client development that focuses on their health, fitness, requirements, and aspirations. The Park Titan will cover an area of 17 acres, with 18 beautiful towers of the building that will consist of 23 floors and one ground floor. The builders have made sure that the land resource is utilized efficiently with zero wastage. The area has seven acres of podium with 70 per cent open space. The residential park has more than forty standard amenities. It also has business centres with co-working space and power back-up, Smart Kidz- a playschool for children, spa, salon, laundry, and many more. The area has set up medical facilities for its residents. The clinics and pharmacies with the EV charging stations make this area a great place to reside. The entire plan has been designed keeping in mind all the desires and needs of the clients.

According to popular belief, anyone can succeed in life if they are surrounded by caring people. The Purple Pride group has also received a lot of love and support from the best academies. The area has upgraded a standard by collaborating with MS Dhoni Academy, Padukone Sports Management, The Sporty Beans by Yuvraj Singh, the Shiamak dance Academy of Shiamak Dhavar, the Ajivasan Music Academy of Suresh Wadkar. The builders have stayed true to their mantra and have made the project one of the best and most attractive residential spots of Hinjewadi.

Their standard of construction, appealing designs, and superior art features have made them contribute remarkable infrastructure in Pune. Since their inception twenty years back, the builders have remodelled themselves from a real estate development company to the providers of a better life. Their motto has guided them to build spaces that facilitate ease of doing business. Their clients love their projects as well as the industry appreciates them. More than lakh families have been satisfied by their best-designed homes. Looking at the work, we can proudly say that The Purple Pride is the best real estate developer in Pune. For more details, Please visit https://www.parktitan.in/

